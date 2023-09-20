Tuesday TV Ratings: Albo Cops An F-Bomb Live To Air, But PM’s Appearance Fails To Lift 10’s Cheap Seats

Anthony Albanese ventured onto 10’s comedy news chat show The Cheap Seats last night and it was an F-bomb from co-host Melanie Bracewell that appears to have garnered most of the attention.

The PM was keen to chat Voice and G20 Summit to The Cheap Seats’ younger demo when Bracewell’s microphone fell to the floor.

Making a bang as it fell, the host exclaimed, “Sorry, sorry, fuck”.

Thankfully the PM laughed off the incident.

Not that viewers flocked to affable Albo’s appearance, the show attracting just 306,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers which made it the 18th the most watched show of the night.

Once again it was the usual suspects pulling the eyeballs. Seven’s 6pm news (853,000) was the most watched show of the night. Nine’s bulletin had 768,000 and ACA did 679,000. 10’s The Project managed 256,000.

In the battle of the entertainment shows, The Block posted the most viewers with 621,000, leaving MKR with 559,000.

Nine’s The Hundred With Andy Lee managed 332,000.

It appears no one was buying 10’s Shark Tank, it could only muster 223,000.

All this meant that Seven claimed a Tuesday night victory with 31.6 per cent audience share (all channels). Nine posted 28.4 per cent, the ABC nabbed third spot with 17.2 per cent, 10 managed 14.7 per cent and SBS did 8.1 per cent.

In the battle of the afternoon shows, Seven’s The Chase had 468,000, Home And Away did 463,000 and Nine’s Hot Seat did 374,000.

Sunrise won breakfast with 207,000 viewers to Today’s 183,000.

Over at the ABC, its night went this way – 7pm news (584,000), 7.30 (431,000), Kitchen Cabinet (350,000), and The Whiteley Art Scandal (320,000).

Over at the SBS, it was once again trains doing the business with Great British Railways Journeys chugging its way to 157,000 viewers and the 30th most watched show of the night.