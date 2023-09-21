Wednesday TV Ratings: 10’s Prayers Answered With Thank God You’re Here

10’s edict that viewers will watch young, modern comedy has again been proven correct with its comedy show Thank God You’re Here proving one of Wednesday night’s standouts.

The improv comedy program pulled a reasonable 464,000 viewers last night according to OzTAM metro numbers and was the 10th most watched show of Wednesday.

Yet again, news dominated the night with Seven’s 6pm bulletin topping the time sheets with 840,000. Nine’s new did 714,00 and ACA had 656,000.

In the battle of entertainment, The Block (555,000) was in a tight tussle with MKR (523,000).

Seven narrowly won the night with 30.5 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine can feel somewhat aggrieved with 29 per cent. 10 had 16.7 per cent, ABC had 16.1 per cent and SBS did 7.7 per cent.

Other standouts for Seven were The Chase (489,000) and Home And Away (443,000).

Nine did well with Hot Seat (351,000) and Tipping Point (227,000).

10’s only other show in the night’s top 20 was The Project, posting 266,000.

Over at the public broadcaster, ABC’s 7pm news did 565,000, 7.30 had 403,000, Hard Quiz disappointed with a neat 400K and Mother And Son pulled 265,000.