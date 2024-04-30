Mutinex Launches DataOS Improving Data Warehousing & Quality For MMM Marketers

Mutinex has launched DataOS, a new companion product to its GrowthOS market mix modelling (MMM) tool.

Lead image: Mutinex co-founder and CEO Henry Innis.

The company said that its DataOS tool is set to revolutionise the way that marketers think about data warehousing and radically simplify a space that has traditionally been plagued with complexity.

Mutinex co-founder and CEO Henry Innis said, “Data provisioning for MMM is one of the most challenging aspects for customers moving to an “always on” insight cadence. But we don’t want timely insights to come with a high operational cost. That’s why we think DataOS is a critical piece of the data provisioning process”

“Most vendors today are working with a simple API layer, but we found extracting data simply from APIs only gave top-level channel reads. To truly have a layered, complex model that predicted growth in a granular way across channels, from multiple agency partners and across complex enterprise product sets we needed an intelligent, smart data management tool that went far beyond simply importing data.”

“The product fundamentally solves the problem of generating high-quality data for modelling, by putting every marketer in control of how their data is structured in seconds. For many companies, this will unlock the structured workflows they need to ensure consistently high-quality data is delivered to their market mix model.”

DataOS significantly reduces the burden of data provisioning for a range of marketing projects by providing a safe space for marketers to store and clean their data. Unlike other data warehousing solutions, the user-friendly interface and built-in workflows in DataOS mean that data scientists are not required to “clean” and manage data in order for it to be processed into advanced MMM systems. Marketers can simply upload data from standard file exports and follow a few simple steps in the system.

DataOS has inbuilt data optimisation flows that automatically improve the quality of data. These data optimisers span campaign attribution, product taxonomies and data standardisation that are unseen anywhere else in the market. Each optimiser improves the quality and estimation of Mutinex’s foundational model, allowing it to go more granular than ever in the market.

Mutinex has been testing the product for some time with all of their existing customers. In some cases, customers have been able to cut the time to build an optimised data warehouse by around 70 per cent.

Customers are also adding hundreds of rows of granularity in their data, without the overhead of traditional data management approaches. “The new labelling configuration is a great improvement for our team as we streamline our data provisioning processes,” says Jamie Elsayed, marketing analytics and insights manager at Youi.

Other customers have noted that DataOS is unique in the rapidly changing landscape of MMM providers and has become central to their analytics workflow. “It’s really easing that tension point around the data wrangling and ingestion that’s made these projects hard in the past,” said Blake Rand, group digital strategy manager at Dominos.

Innis said, “DataOS is the only system of its kind designed specifically to be used by marketers to deliver higher quality data at scale. As the MMM landscape becomes more competitive, we’re seeing a fundamental shift towards faster modelling and a high demand for data. That’s why we’ve decided to get ahead of this problem for our customers. So they can get back to making better decisions.”