WiredCo Builds Portfolio With Appointment To G.J. Gardner Creative Account

Australian home builder, G.J. Gardner has announced the appointment of WiredCo. as the brand’s creative and content agency of record.

The family business, which has been in operation since 1983, operates under a franchise model across Australia, New Zealand and the USA. WiredCo., who pitched against ten agencies, has been retained to deliver strategic and creative duties that position the brand for growth via a new platform.

“G.J. Gardner is a fascinating business to get your head around; on the one hand they’re builders on an epic scale. On the other, they create this soft, emotional multi-sensory product,” said WiredCo. partner, David Kennedy.

“Building is generally seen as a rough and tough business, but when we met them, we connected over their belief that empathy should go into every stage of the building journey,” said WiredCo. founder & managing director, Angela Hampton.

With 94 offices and 1,500 employees, G.J. Gardner build nearly 6,000 homes a year. The company also has ambitious plans to double the size of its US business, with offices across California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Indiana.

“We were really impressed through every stage of the pitch process with the team from WiredCo. They unpacked our brief in their own unique way and made sure they went the extra mile to not only understand the brand but the people behind it – our franchise owners. As an added bonus, they are great humans with values that align perfectly with ours and we are excited to really break the mould of the home building category with them,” said marketing manager, Todd Gordon.

In addition to brand duties, WiredCo. will also lead the development of the brand’s social media and content, along with other special projects.