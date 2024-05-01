Kyle & Jackie O Urge Melbourne To Pick A Side

Kyle & Jackie O Urge Melbourne To Pick A Side
Kyle & Jackie O have officially arrived in the garden state, vowing to end ‘boring radio’ and encouraging Melburnians to tune in and make up their own mind about what is Australia’s most listened to radio show.

The marketing campaign, which launched earlier this week, utilises sensationalised headlines and quotes from well-known media titles and personalities to showcase the existing perception of the brand and then challenges listeners to go beyond the click-bait and form their own opinion of the show.

Produced in-house, the high impact, heavy weight campaign is being supported across out-of-home, tv, social and of course Kyle & Jackie O’s medium of choice, radio, with the creative leaning into the iconic pink and purple KIIS branding and the sheer magnitude of the show.

“Every morning Kyle & Jackie O deliver a unique, loud and always entertaining show and that’s exactly what this campaign is. You don’t get to be Australia’s most successful radio show by pretending to be something you’re not. Our plan was always to ‘own’ the headlines; and we’ve done that literally and figuratively,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN chief connections officer.

The ‘Kyle & Jackie O – Make Up Your Own Mind’ campaign began on Sunday 28 April. Kyle & Jackie O can be heard weekdays from 6-10am on KIIS 101.1 in Melbourne and KIIS 1065 in Sydney.




Kyle and Jackie O

