Superdry Drafts AFL’s Patrick Lipinski For New Campaign

Superdry has teamed up with AFL player, Patrick Lipinski to launch their new puffer jacket range, set to be this season’s outdoor wardrobe staple.

To celebrate the campaign, Superdry hosted a Puffer Party at Public House Rooftop, in Melbourne where guests including Australian rugby league player Justin O’Niell and his wife Chantelle, Big Brother Star Tahan Lew, model Jay Camanga and podcast host Rachel Maksimovic amongst others, were fitted out with a Superdry puffer to celebrate in style.

Superdry shot their campaign with Patrick live at the party in front of pundits, which saw him and friends decked out in colourful and striking puffers. The campaign will roll out across OOH and the brands digital channels for the next month. Superdry has gained an international celebrity following, as seen on the likes of The Beckhams, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. With this campaign, the brand is excited to tap into a local sports star.

“Superdry has something for all walks of life from timeless and transitional puffers with a Superdry twist to fur trimmed parkas for the city goers. We are big fans of Patrick, not only for his commitment to his sport, but also his personal style off-field and are so excited to be working with him to encapsulate our brand ethos and connect with the local community,” said Alastair Davies, GM International Brands (Superdry), Brand Collective.