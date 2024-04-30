iD Collective Teams Up With City Of Parramatta To Amp Up NRL Fan Experience

iD Collective has teamed up with the Paramatta Eels and the city of Paramatta to introduce an exciting activation at CommBank Stadium.

This first-of-its-kind activation zone promises to be a game-changer for Eels fans. Led by ID’s expert events team, the zone will feature a range of interactive activities, thrilling games, and exclusive prizes catering to supporters of all ages over the next 10 weeks.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Parramatta Eels to create a truly unique and engaging experience for their fans,” said Amanda Booth, director at ID Collective. “This activation zone goes beyond the traditional game-day experience, fostering a deeper connection between fans, the team, and the Parramatta community. We’ve designed a fun and interactive space packed with activities that will appeal to fans of all ages”.

Alongside the on-site activation, a six-week PR campaign will kick off to raise awareness about the events at CommBank Stadium. The campaign aims to generate buzz around the partnership by leveraging event listings, player interviews, ticket giveaways, and more.

“Our PR campaign aims to highlight the collaboration and drive awareness about the exciting experiences in Parramatta,” said Booth. “We want fans to explore Parramatta’s offerings before and after the game, with special deals from local retailers on game day”.

The City of Parramatta is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, aiming to promote the activation as a fun-filled experience for all attendees. The initiative aligns with the Council’s efforts to attract visitors to Parramatta and support local businesses.

iD Collective is an independent agency operating nationally, offering services in creative, advertising, PR, social media, events, digital and is all about taking brands to the next level.