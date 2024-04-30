iD Collective Teams Up With City Of Parramatta To Amp Up NRL Fan Experience

iD Collective Teams Up With City Of Parramatta To Amp Up NRL Fan Experience
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



iD Collective has teamed up with the Paramatta Eels and the city of Paramatta to introduce an exciting activation at CommBank Stadium.

This first-of-its-kind activation zone promises to be a game-changer for Eels fans. Led by ID’s expert events team, the zone will feature a range of interactive activities, thrilling games, and exclusive prizes catering to supporters of all ages over the next 10 weeks.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Parramatta Eels to create a truly unique and engaging experience for their fans,” said Amanda Booth, director at ID Collective. “This activation zone goes beyond the traditional game-day experience, fostering a deeper connection between fans, the team, and the Parramatta community. We’ve designed a fun and interactive space packed with activities that will appeal to fans of all ages”.

Alongside the on-site activation, a six-week PR campaign will kick off to raise awareness about the events at CommBank Stadium. The campaign aims to generate buzz around the partnership by leveraging event listings, player interviews, ticket giveaways, and more.

“Our PR campaign aims to highlight the collaboration and drive awareness about the exciting experiences in Parramatta,” said Booth. “We want fans to explore Parramatta’s offerings before and after the game, with special deals from local retailers on game day”.

The City of Parramatta is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, aiming to promote the activation as a fun-filled experience for all attendees. The initiative aligns with the Council’s efforts to attract visitors to Parramatta and support local businesses.

iD Collective is an independent agency operating nationally, offering services in creative, advertising, PR, social media, events, digital and is all about taking brands to the next level.




Please login with linkedin to comment

id collective NRL paramatta eels

Latest News

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns

Don’t be basic. Think creatively and you shall reap the benefits of Cannes in Cairns. “We want brands!” “We want the CMOs!” We heard you and we acted. The content slate at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, is packed to the rafters with some epic brands and top marketing talent. But that’s […]

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks
  • B&T Exclusive

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks

Self-professed nerd and one of four top Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest MCs, Keeva Stratton has a front-row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates. But who should you put on your must-see, must-hear list? Here, B&T grabs five with the Quip agency founder, who will be helming the lecture in the Rainforest […]

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists
  • Advertising

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists

Nielsen Ad Intel data has revealed that the travel and tourism industry spent more than $153 million on advertising in Australia in Q1, 2024 – an increase of 8 per cent from the previous quarter, with TripADeal the biggest spender, followed by Virgin Australia, then the Flight Centre-owned Ignite Travel. As many Australians return from […]