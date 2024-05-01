“They Grow Up So Fast”: Simon Fowler On Five Years Of ABEL
In this op-ed, Simon Fowler, co-ceo and creative at ABEL reflect on the last five years at the creative agency, along with the crucial lessons he’s learnt.
Lead image: Photo from inside ABEL 5th Birthday Party
Last week ABEL celebrated its 5th birthday. Unlike my other five-year-old’s birthday, there was no bouncy castle. There was, however, a collection of colleagues, mentors, clients, and peers who all played a part (in some way or another) in helping raise and influence ABEL to be what it is today.
While the 5th birthday parties looked entirely different, I couldn’t help but compare my five-year-old child to our business of the same age.
Five – both a wonderful achievement and only just the beginning. A whopping number of businesses don’t enjoy the same fortunate maturity, and I’m truly humbled to be one of the few that have survived those early years.
In the weeks leading up to both milestones, similar comments of astonishment echoed,
‘Wow! Five? already? That went so fast.’
Actually. It didn’t.
It went like any five years juggling two-under-five would. And that’s not saying it wasn’t enjoyable – I’ve loved every second of it (so far) – but it took all-nighters, a fast food diet, and an unhealthy dependency on Google search.
The learning curve has been steep, and what better time to take a cheeky peek back at just how far we’ve come?
*hold on a second, I’ve just got to open this bag of Tiny Teddies*
So for anyone interested – here are a number of enlightening things this experience has taught me. Conveniently, there are five.
One. Imposter syndrome beware.
Surviving the trenches of the first 5 years of parenthood deserves a medal (is there an awards show for that?). Nothing makes you feel more like an imposter than holding a newborn in your arms and having no idea how you’re going to keep it alive. Starting a business is equally as overwhelming. But while we went in (to both) totally blind, it’s been an incredible thing to stop and realise how much we intuitively know. Every challenge conquered becomes a confidence boost – something which reiterates why you made the decision in the first place. And once I got over that mindset of ‘who put me in charge?’ it was easier to get excited about what we could accomplish together – the more we accomplish, the more we realise how good we are at what we do. And then the real epiphany hits, how can we be imposters when we’re intentionally trying not to fit in, and do something that challenges what we’ve seen in the industry?
Two. Unlearning curves.
Over the years parenting has changed, and so too has our industry. In the same way most of us don’t want to parent like we were parented, we didn’t start ABEL to be stuck in the past, with rigid, traditional structures. We had a vision for the way we wanted to build our company, based on what we had seen work, and what didn’t.
Which is part one of having to adapt and evolve.
Part two? That just when you think you’ve mastered an age, milestone, moment or rhythm – everything changes again. Your baby becomes a toddler, which is a new puzzle entirely. As a business, teams can change just as quickly. Our journey has seen loads of those moments where we’ve had to constantly adapt, pivot and evolve. Which more than anything has actually enabled us to be much more creative with our model, and more flexible too.
Three. Grow up. But don’t.
Growing up, without growing up. That’s a tightrope. A creative becoming a business owner. An individual becoming a parent. It’s a huge transformation – but how do you do it without losing a sense of who you once were?
It’s a time when you’re desperate to hold on to your roots; be fun; be free; be creative and inspiring. Yet be responsible, organised and future focused. I found myself with more questions and curiosity than ever, at the same time as needing to front up with some answers too.
But I think the wider lesson lies in never boxing anyone in to be one thing – I don’t do it with my kids, and we certainly don’t do it with our ABEL team or partners. So why expect it of myself? Things certainly became easier when I realised I didn’t have to choose a side – I didn’t have to say goodbye to one and hello to another. In fact, quite the opposite. In the same way we embrace different personalities and skill sets collaborating together to create the work – my inner-child and anxiety-riddled-adult could do the same.
Four. Ego gets you nowhere.
There’s nothing more humbling than the brutal honesty of a 5 year old to bring you down a few pegs. We’ve similarly found that a total lack of ego has been core to our success. When a bunch of senior brains (creatives and clients alike) come together with no ego or agenda, other than to do great work and enjoy the process, it’s incredibly liberating and leads to a much better output.
On top of that, the ultimate success is seeing those you nurture do well – recently seeing two of our team cement themselves as a new generation of creative has been so insanely rewarding. With Nic Kelly recently topping 30 under 30 and Siobhan Bird off to partake in the exclusive Cannes Academy.
Proud parent moment right there.
Five. Share the load.
I can’t finish this piece without a cliche parental metaphor (and there are so many). But as everyone knows, it takes a village to raise a child. And it’s been no different raising ABEL.
We’ve always been a people first business, because we know how much of a difference it makes having the right people around you. Over the past five years we’ve been #blessed with an incredible community of talented minds who’ve surrounded us, supported us, worked with us, and mentored us. We’ve seen the importance of being able to let go of certain roles and responsibilities to allow us to grow, as well as the unique ability to solve business problems differently when you invite the right brains into the mix.
Lastly, I’ve learned the value in choosing a good partner; that trust, transparency, communication and collaboration are invaluable when it comes to keeping dreams alive. And neither achievement I could’ve started or maintained on my own.
And on that note, this is where I’ll leave ya. Maybe next time someone points out that they do, in fact, grow up SO fast – take a minute to look in the mirror. I did. And realised that they weren’t the only ones who’d grown up after a handful of extra laps around the sun.
Boilerplate
A Trans-Tasman creative collective founded by director duo Nicole Jauncey and Simon Fowler, after over 16 years of creating effective and award winning work. ABEL is a humble bunch of creative collaborators partnering with clients to provide direct to source senior talent and scalable business solutions. They are all passionate about enABELing brands with non traditional thinking and having fun along the way.
Please login with linkedin to commentAbel
Latest News
Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns
Don’t be basic. Think creatively and you shall reap the benefits of Cannes in Cairns. “We want brands!” “We want the CMOs!” We heard you and we acted. The content slate at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, is packed to the rafters with some epic brands and top marketing talent. But that’s […]
Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks
Self-professed nerd and one of four top Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest MCs, Keeva Stratton has a front-row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates. But who should you put on your must-see, must-hear list? Here, B&T grabs five with the Quip agency founder, who will be helming the lecture in the Rainforest […]
Here Are The Agencies That Made AFR’s Best Places To Work List And What The Industry Can Learn From Them
Did your office not make the list? Make sure your boss shouts at least two schooners at office drinks come Friday.
Get Ready, B&T’s Best Of The Best Is Back With The Top Holding Company Executive Leaders – Creative!
Want to know who the Grandest of the Grand Poobahs in the industry are? Look no further than this exhaustive list.
How A Glittering Campaign Helped The Australian Museum Sell 400,000 Tickets
B&T thoroughly enjoyed the Ramses exhibition at The Australian Museum, despite thinking we were going to the Archibald.
TV Ratings (30/04/2024): A “Shoey” Straight From A Fish’s Mouth Launches The Cheap Seats Into 2024
Last night's TV saw horny farmers beat Lego nerds, who beat fame-obsessed home cooks, who beat a chap with a large fish.
Spotlight Extends Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation
B&T always happy to promote the excellent work of the Starlight Foundation. Less so the Starfish Fanciers Foundation.
Amazon’s Advertising Quarterly Revenue Soars To $11.8bn
There are so many Amazon couriers visiting B&T headquarters at the moment our office dog doesn't know who to maul first.
VML Wellington Welcomes Jacob McGregor As Pou Ārahi Māori
McGregor set to lead cultural competency and safety at VML Wellington in important new gig.
Kyle & Jackie O Urge Melbourne To Pick A Side
Who can stop Kyle & Jackie O's indelible march into Melbourne radio? Is Peter 'Moony' Moon waiting by the phone?
Future & Taika Waititi Feature In Striking New Global Belvedere Campaign
Not only does drinking vodka make you cool like these dudes, it also has great weight loss properties for the bone idle.
The Fall Of Bonza: A Case Study In How To, And Not To, React In A Crisis
Does the collapse of yet another budget airline hark back to a gentler time of 17 hours spent on a Greyhound bus?
Opinion: Agencies, Be Unique – Stop Using The Word “Unique!”
Trinity P3's Ellie Angell says agencies are overusing the word unique. You could add omnichannel & holisitic to that.
Ex Marketing & Advertising Exec Releases Melanoma Memoir
Ex-adlander Anne Gately has penned a tome to skin cancer. Which is a handy reminder to check your moles, people.
Mamamia Appoint Danni Wright As New Head Of Strategy
Danni Wright takes up Mamamia's strategy reins with a feng shui expert called over positioning of office chaise lounge.
From The Bureau: Championing Competency & Cross-Industry Collaboration
The IAB's Jonas Jaanimagi calls for more specialisation in adtech. Meaning you'll understand it less than you already do.
Rumble Nabs Renee Park From Cutting Edge
Rumble has recruited Renee Park as one of its new sound designers. And it's only right to make some noise about it.
iD Collective Teams Up With City Of Parramatta To Amp Up NRL Fan Experience
Adland's often lampooned for never going further west than Surry Hills. So this Parramatta news is welcome indeed.
Slew Of New Hires At The Company We Keep
The Company We Keep announces new hires. Here's hoping it doesn't impact the RBA's interest rate decision.
UnDigital Announces Brand Refresh Helping Clients Achieve More Than 600% Sales Increase
Warning - this headline comes with some obscene bragging. Much like the B&T editor's 5/8 in the weekend footy tipping.
Microsoft Advertising: “We Make The Complicated Simple”
Microsoft ads wants to make the complicated simple. The total opposite to Korean restaurant menus & the recent Yes vote.
TV Ratings 29/4/24: Farmer Wants A Wife And Lego Masters Lock Horns In Overnight’s Battle
Who won the battle of the big guns - Lego or Farmer Wants A Wife? One thing's for sure, it wasn't Great Train Journeys.
Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists
Nielsen Ad Intel data has revealed that the travel and tourism industry spent more than $153 million on advertising in Australia in Q1, 2024 – an increase of 8 per cent from the previous quarter, with TripADeal the biggest spender, followed by Virgin Australia, then the Flight Centre-owned Ignite Travel. As many Australians return from […]
IAS Awarded New Responsible AI Certification From Trustarc
Integral Ad Science tossing up over the mahogany or teak frame after being awarded TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification.
AWARD Calls For Hall Of Fame Nominations
B&T's noms for AWARD Hall of Famer includes Louis The Fly, Chums' talking Scottie dog & Mumbrella's coke dealer.
Havas Red Wins PagerDuty PR Account
Havas Red wins PagerDuty's PR. And judging by B&T having to Google PagerDuty, it could probably do with some help.
ACA Poised To Release Results Of 2023 Create Space Census
The Advertising Council unveils date for its census results. Hey, why not coincide it with an office lamington drive?
Why Fear Is Essential To Fernando Machado’s Creativity
If there's anyone B&T loves to chat to, it's fabled marketer Fernando Machado. Although the 5am time difference sucks.
Superdry Drafts AFL’s Patrick Lipinski For New Campaign
B&T fast regretting that poncho we just bought, as it appears the puffer jacket returns as winter's hottest trend.
Elon Musk vs eSafety: Legal Experts Warn That ‘Rogue Operators’ Like X Are Unlikely To Win Federal Court Battle
If this legal stoush boils down to who can afford the better lawyers, B&T's backing Mr Musk every single time.
Amy Poehler Presents First Look At Inside Out 2 At Vivid Sydney 2024
Vivid isn't about freezing your arse off while looking at lights on a wall, as you'll learn with this Amy Poehler news.
Mutinex Launches DataOS Improving Data Warehousing & Quality For MMM Marketers
Work in marketing? Does your data warehousing resemble a teenager's bedroom? Here's a Marie Kondo-approved read.
IMAA Celebrates Three Years Of Group Trade Credit Insurance Deal
Are you a struggling indie? Thinking of firebombing the building for the insurance money? IMAA has you covered here.
Adam Sandler Seemingly ‘Slams’ Ukraine In Pro-Kremlin Campaign
Host of A-list celebs caught slamming Ukraine's president. Thankfully it does have the Milli Vanillis about it.
New Marketing & Comms Agency For Defence & Aerospace Industry Takes Flight
As painful as this is to say, judging by current world events, the bomb & tank industries must be in rude health.
Opinion: Do Punters Want To Wear Your Brand?
This columnist asks do punters want to wear your brand? B&T'd say yes if you were Nike, no if you were Anusol.