Slew Of New Hires At The Company We Keep

The Company We Keep (The CWK), is expanding its team across APAC with five new hires to support client growth across the region.

Lead image: Caroline Fox, Charles Turner & Andrea Rodriguez

Joining the ranks of the Sydney team is Andrea Rodriguez coming on board as a producer, Caroline Fox Drinkwater as studio manager and new project manager Noa Friedmann. Supporting the team in Singapore, Charis Peters has been appointed as project director and Jing Ting is the new project coordinator.

These new hires follow a period of growth in the last 12 months, with The CWK welcoming 19 new team members (Keepers) to help bring to life over 343 in-person experiences, creative and design projects for clients including Salesforce, TikTok, Amazon Web Services, WalkMe, Docusign, and NearMap, as well as new Singapore clients NICE and UBS.

Charles Turner, managing director, The CWK said that expanding the team is a top priority with four more positions still to fill. “In the last year, our growth has been the result of expanding our service offering with existing clients as well as working with a number of new clients. We’ve almost doubled our client base, with a large number of pitches still to come. We plan to be fully resourced ahead of the next financial year where we have had significant wins across APAC. It’s a positive position to be in, and we are thrilled to attract talent of this calibre: Andrea, Caroline, Noa, Charis and Jing each bring a unique skill set that will further enhance our agency’s capabilities”.

Rodriguez brings a wealth of expertise in CRM strategies and producing bespoke VVIP client experiences for esteemed luxury brands such as Chanel and Cartier. Originally from Los Angeles, Rodriguez worked in New York City before moving to Sydney where she has seamlessly transitioned into producing a spectrum of branded activations, product launches, and corporate events.

“I’ve been following The CWK for some time now as they are the leaders in experiential marketing and branding experiences in APAC. I’m excited to join the Sydney team at this time of growth, and help bring to life some of the exciting events planned for this year,” said Rodriguez.

Fox Drinkwater has held traffic, production and studio coordination roles at PLAY Communications, de Luxe & Associates Luxe and ABC. Joining The CWK as studio manager, Fox Drinkwater will help support the growing design team which is testament to the expanding service areas for current and new clients.

Friedmann will support the Sydney operations and will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and delivery of immersive brand experiences across all clients.

Peters is an accomplished event producer with a proven track record of overseeing large-scale, complex, high-budget events for clients such as Adobe, Workday, and Enterprise Singapore. Peters has also served as a line producer for global brands, including Motorola and Bausch & Lomb, amongst others.

“The CWK is known for its innovative and impactful work and I’m excited to play a role in furthering the team’s expansion in Singapore. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s achievements and success,” said Peters.

New project coordinator Jing Ting has a Diploma in Events and Project Management. Ting is excited about the myriad of opportunities at The CWK and is thrilled to be joining the Singapore team.

“Our focus last year on efficiency and effectiveness whilst remaining innovative and providing world-class service has positioned us well. We continue to have a laser focus on every dollar of our client’s marketing budget and where it gets spent. Expanding our team at this critical time is part of our strategy to better support our clients and create unforgettable experiences they’ll love,” Turner said.