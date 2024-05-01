Future & Taika Waititi Feature In Striking New Global Belvedere Campaign

Belvedere Vodka’s latest campaign stages an intriguing ensemble that includes two white 70’s Rolls Royce’s, crocodile boots, a dilapidated hacienda turned night club, a New Zealand cowboy, a banging soundtrack, and the legendary Future. What they share in common is the swagger of this cinematic spectacle that let the good times roll.

The three minute-length director’s cut opens on Future cruising in style along a dusty road at sunset. What follows is an atmospheric and humorous set piece showcasing Future in search of the new and elusive Belvedere 10. The highlight is a memorable face-off between Future and Taika Waititi, who directed the campaign and is featured in it, executing an intricate and coded handshake. Their rhythmic moves are deployed with perfection that seals the deal between them, ultimately unlocking access to a bottle of Belvedere 10.

The all-star campaign is styled by Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief, Christine Centenera. Photography by Atiba Jefferson who is one of the world’s premiere skateboard and culture photographers. Grammy award-winning Producer ATL Jacob, known for his frequent collaborations with Future, curated the original soundtrack.

“I loved that there was a readiness to craft something unedited, genuine, and resolute. I appreciated the concept that you cannot feign it; you must genuinely embody it. This campaign delivers its message unapologetically. It balances simplicity with architectural extravagance, much like Belvedere 10.” Taika Waititi, who not only directs the campaign but shares the limelight alongside Future, said, “There is a fine line that allows humor and rebelliousness to exist within luxury. This campaign embodies a rare moment where this intersection meets. There is no doubt Belvedere is one of the coolest alcohol brands in the world,” Future said.

A tribute to an unmistakable sense of style

Future, a forward-thinking creative, has transformed the realms of music and entertainment with his imaginative brilliance. His innovative ideas have had a profound impact, extending his artistic influence far beyond the boundaries of music into the wider tapestry of modern culture. Belvedere and Future both appreciate the significance of staying true to one’s authentic self, while embracing a distinctive sense of style. Belvedere 10 and Future seamlessly weave together elements of culture, style, and opulence in an unabashed celebration of self- assured elegance.

Belvedere 10 is an attitude, a way of life

A modern icon of brutalist elegance that celebrates the liquid it holds. Belvedere 10 stands at an extravagant ten levels tall, in tribute to the spirit’s meticulous 10-step creation process. The white hue reflects the liquid’s purity, whilst its chiseled facets give a diamond-like sparkle – a nod to the precious organic Diamond Rye used to make the spirit.