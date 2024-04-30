Amy Poehler Presents First Look At Inside Out 2 At Vivid Sydney 2024

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress and comedian, Amy Poehler will join this year’s Vivid Sydney line-up for a special Vivid Ideas event at the Sydney Opera House on Monday 27 May.

Poehler is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents. Her credits include actress, writer, director, producer, and bestselling author. She will front Vivid Sydney Presents—In Conversation with Amy Poehler, plus a special first look at Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’. Zan Rowe will moderate the event.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part in Vivid Sydney this year, a place that welcomes Joy in every way,” said Poehler. “I can’t wait to share a little of Inside Out 2: a movie that lets Joy and Sadness, Anxiety and Envy—all try to work together in hilarious and touching ways”.

Appearing for the first time in Sydney since 2015, Poehler’s not-to-be-missed In Conversation will be preceded by an exclusive 30-minute look of select scenes from the highly anticipated ‘Inside Out 2’, the sequel to Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award winning and critically acclaimed ‘Inside Out’ (2015), which sees Poehler once again voice the role of Joy.

Poehler has built a remarkable career spanning comedy and writing and is best known for her role in the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series ‘Parks and Recreation’. Her portrayal of Hilary Clinton during the 2008 Presidential Election on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL) received widespread acclaim, leading up to her final season as the beloved co-anchor of ‘Weekend Update’. In 2015, Poehler’s return to SNL alongside Tina Fey resulted in an Emmy win for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series”. Additionally, her literary debut ‘Yes Please’ topped the New York Times Best Sellers list in October 2014, staying there for over 23 weeks.

“Amy Poehler is comedy royalty and the perfect person to join us as part of Vivid Ideas for this year’s Vivid Sydney. We’re so proud to add her to the growing list of guests set to captivate visitors throughout 23 nights of the festival. Amy’s new film ‘Inside Out 2’ ties in perfectly with the theme of this year’s festival, Humanity, with an accessible take on how the human mind makes decisions and processes emotions. Allowing audiences to have an insight to how one of the world’s great writers and performers operates is sure to be a great thrill. I encourage everyone to get their tickets as soon as they can for this not-to-be-missed event,” said Vivid Sydney festival director, Gill Minervini.

“We’re excited to share a first look at Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ and a conversation with the incomparable Amy Poehler. Vivid Sydney is the perfect way to celebrate this colourful and captivating storytelling with Australian audiences ahead of the film’s June 13 release in cinemas,” said The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand senior vice president and managing director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler.

Vivid Sydney Presents – In Conversation with Amy Poehler plus a special first look at Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ will be staged at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House, on Monday 27 May from 7.00pm. Red Carpet arrivals will take place from 6.00pm.

Following the Vivid Ideas event, a bespoke ‘Inside Out 2’ projection will light up Customs House at Circular Quay for a one off, 30-minute projection.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June.