Elon Musk vs eSafety: Legal Experts Warn That ‘Rogue Operators’ Like X Are Unlikely To Win Federal Court Battle
X Corp is unlikely to convince a Federal Court that it can operate above Australian law, and refuse to remove the visibility of violent content to Australian audiences. However, media regulation academics have told B&T eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant might face problems in forcing X to issue a worldwide takedown.
Lead image: Elon Musk’s X Corp will battle the Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant in Federal Court on May 10 over a takedown order for a violent video.
Media regulation experts have questioned whether X Corp will succeed in challenging Australia’s Online Safety legislation in a federal court legal battle.
The social media platform, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has taken Australia’s online safety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, to court to challenge an order it should take down videos of a man violently attacking Sydney bishop Emmanuel Mar Mari with a knife that had been circulating on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
eSafety, the independent regulatory body that oversees online safety, has won an interim injunction to have X Corp remove the posts until a federal court hearing on 10 May.
Legal experts have told B&T that X Corp’s tactics follow a recent pattern of the social media company “thumbing its nose” at Australian law and provide the regulator with its sternest test yet of whether Australia’s online safety regime has teeth against global tech behemoths. When it was introduced a few years ago, it was regarded as one of the toughest in the world.
Professor Derek Wilding, the co-director of the Centre for Media Transition at the University of Technology Sydney and an expert on media regulation, said X Corp has been “increasingly behaving like a rogue operator”.
“X has a pattern of rejecting Australian law and regulation and it has been taken up a notch here,” he said.
“If we’re talking about content that is uploaded by Australians and is available to Australian end users, and X is operating a business here and deriving revenue from this market, then X doesn’t really have an option but to comply with the Australian law, or it can decide that it doesn’t want to operate in this market.”
Sydney University associate professor Timothy Dwyer, who also specialises in media regulation of media and digital platforms, said: “It’s hard to imagine any Australian tribunal or regulator supporting the X position”.
“These events have highlighted a fundamental clash of ideologies. On the one hand, Musk and X are prepared to die in a ditch to defend a violent video circulating on X as a form of ‘free speech’, and at the same time the Albanese Government and their regulators are unequivocally of the view that such an understanding is totally misconceived and self-serving.”
Stan Karanasios, an associate professor of Information Systems at the University of Queensland Business School, said that it is clear Musk is being driven by a belief that he is a “champion of free speech” and that he views Inman Grant’s take-down orders as a form of online censorship.
“The bigger question is how much power does the Australian government have to remove content that is posted and exists on online platforms overseas,” he said.
“There is a concern of government overreach leading to a scenario where various governments around the world are pulling content and it could lead to the most powerful ones controlling the information that is shared on the internet.
“What is also interesting is that you have had incidents overseas where other platforms, such as Meta, have been accused of pulling down information too easily at the request of certain Governments. It’s an interesting debate and a fine line that needs to be drawn.”
A Pattern Of Pushback
The Wakeley church stabbing videos are not X Corp’s first rodeo when it comes to challenging eSafety’s authority.
In March, eSafety ordered X Corp to remove posts from Canadian anti-trans activist Chris ‘Billboard Chris’ Elston, who tweeted about Australian queer health expert and UN adviser Teddy Cook: “Individuals like Teddy Cook — a woman who thinks she’s a man and who promotes bestiality, bondage, mutilation and drugs — have no business writing health guidelines for people struggling with various mental health issues”.
Last December, eSafety began civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against X Corp for its alleged failure to comply with a ‘transparency notice’ it received in February 2023. The notice requires social media platforms to provide information on how they are meeting Basic Online Safety Expectations in relation to child sexual exploitation and abuse material and activity on Twitter. Other social media companies complied with the request.
Although these examples focus on eSafety notices that relate purely to Australian jurisdiction, Wilding said the Wakeley videos incident has an added layer of complexity because it is not yet clear if the request asks X Corp to takedown content worldwide – as Musk have previously suggested in a tweet – or whether Inman Grant only wants to prevent them from being served to Australian eyeballs.
“I think eSafety could have done a better job explaining what it is seeking and why it seeking these particular orders,” Wilding said.” If these orders go beyond Australia’s jurisdiction, I think there are legitimate questions that X Corp could pose about whether or not an Australian regulator ought to be doing that worldwide.”
‘They Operate As Fiefdoms’
The impasse between X Corp and the eSafety commissioner has hit a flashpoint, involving prickly comments between Musk and Australian politicians, at the same time as the ACCC’s deputy chair Delia Rickard reviews the Online Safety Act, which in October may recommend even tougher rules and responsibilities imposed on social media platforms.
“The key questions, though, will be around liability and enforcement as they always are with these very powerful platforms. They are in effect fiefdoms in their own right, and governments are increasingly realising they need to be reined in,” Dwyer said.
“They recognise that these corporations are important social, economic and cultural infrastructures, and yet they are disproportionately unaccountable. It’s not about censorship, it’s actually about responsible governance for society.”
Online safety is just one area in the crosshairs of regulators worldwide. This year, nearly half of the world’s population will head to the polls for general elections, and tackling the spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media will be high up the agendas of many democratically elected leaders.
This could compel like-minded nations, such as Australia, the UK and EU, to band together and find cross-border solutions to online safety regulation.
“Governments won’t need much persuasion to find legal and regulatory mechanisms because there are elections underway around the world this year,” Dwyer added. “So that’s a big incentive for them to co-operate with like-minded nation states to find solutions to this problem.
“Obviously with vulnerable users such as children at risk on social media platforms focusing their minds, the regulatory momentum is going to remain on the agenda. There is mounting pressure on governments to overcome existing roadblocks to international enforcement and citizens are expecting this from their elected leaders.”
The Federal Court hearing between eSafety and X Corp about the Wakeley videos injunction will take place on 10 May.
Although significant, this legal battle between Elon Musk and Julie Inman Grant is just the tip of an iceberg of regulation, lobbying and pushback that is likely to endure in the months and years ahead.
Please login with linkedin to commentElon Musk esafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant Twitter X Corp
Latest News
TV Ratings 29/4/24: Farmer Wants A Wife And Lego Masters Lock Horns In Overnight’s Battle
Who won the battle of the big guns - Lego or Farmer Wants A Wife? One thing's for sure, it wasn't Great Train Journeys.
Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists
Nielsen Ad Intel data has revealed that the travel and tourism industry spent more than $153 million on advertising in Australia in Q1, 2024 – an increase of 8 per cent from the previous quarter, with TripADeal the biggest spender, followed by Virgin Australia, then the Flight Centre-owned Ignite Travel. As many Australians return from […]
IAS Awarded New Responsible AI Certification From Trustarc
Integral Ad Science tossing up over the mahogany or teak frame after being awarded TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification.
AWARD Calls For Hall Of Fame Nominations
B&T's noms for AWARD Hall of Famer includes Louis The Fly, Chums' talking Scottie dog & Mumbrella's coke dealer.
Havas Red Wins PagerDuty PR Account
Havas Red wins PagerDuty's PR. And judging by B&T having to Google PagerDuty, it could probably do with some help.
ACA Poised To Release Results Of 2023 Create Space Census
The Advertising Council unveils date for its census results. Hey, why not coincide it with an office lamington drive?
Why Fear Is Essential To Fernando Machado’s Creativity
If there's anyone B&T loves to chat to, it's fabled marketer Fernando Machado. Although the 5am time difference sucks.
Superdry Drafts AFL’s Patrick Lipinski For New Campaign
B&T fast regretting that poncho we just bought, as it appears the puffer jacket returns as winter's hottest trend.
Amy Poehler Presents First Look At Inside Out 2 At Vivid Sydney 2024
Vivid isn't about freezing your arse off while looking at lights on a wall, as you'll learn with this Amy Poehler news.
Mutinex Launches DataOS Improving Data Warehousing & Quality For MMM Marketers
Work in marketing? Does your data warehousing resemble a teenager's bedroom? Here's a Marie Kondo-approved read.
IMAA Celebrates Three Years Of Group Trade Credit Insurance Deal
Are you a struggling indie? Thinking of firebombing the building for the insurance money? IMAA has you covered here.
Adam Sandler Seemingly ‘Slams’ Ukraine In Pro-Kremlin Campaign
Host of A-list celebs caught slamming Ukraine's president. Thankfully it does have the Milli Vanillis about it.
New Marketing & Comms Agency For Defence & Aerospace Industry Takes Flight
As painful as this is to say, judging by current world events, the bomb & tank industries must be in rude health.
Opinion: Do Punters Want To Wear Your Brand?
This columnist asks do punters want to wear your brand? B&T'd say yes if you were Nike, no if you were Anusol.
WiredCo Builds Portfolio With Appointment To G.J. Gardner Creative Account
WiredCo 'cements' its relationship with home builder G.J. Gardner. Did you see what B&T cheekily did there?
Keep Left Reveals ‘Strategically Assembled’ Strategy Team
PR agency announces serious upgrade to its strategy offerings. Thankfully stops short of calling them Delta Force.
Initiative’s Michael Chong: What Do Mountaineering, Media & Marketing Have In Common?
Yes, B&T's running an inspiring mountaineering story. And this from people who won't come to work if the lift's broken.
CMOs To Watch: DrinkWise’s Part Time Builder, Part Time Marketer, Nathan Kent
Despite his love of DIY, B&T can't see Drinkwise's Nathan Kent in any "you can get it" VB ads anytime soon.
Mari Kauppinen Pops Up As MD Of ITA Group ANZ
Mari Kauppinen set to bring some zing, some song and some va-va-voom to her new role at ITA Group.
“It Is Getting Better But At A Glacial Speed”: PR Guns On Shaping A More Diverse Media Industry
B&T has a love-hate relationship with PRs. Love if they take us for a boozy lunch. Hate when you send releases as PDFs.
GoTransit Media Group Unveils The Power Of Regional Transit Advertising
Need reminding lots of people live outside the Surry Hills enclave? It's the regionals &, yes, they have almond milk.
Slew Of Promotions For Special Senior Creative Leadership Team
Special announces a slew of promotions in its creative team. And, no, they didn't order Uber Eats to celebrate.
Kantar: AVOD Subscribers Double In 12 Months
Study finds Aussies happy to watch ads on their streaming services. Or, are they just putting the kettle on more often?
Val Morgan Digital Exceeds All Campaign Uplift Benchmarks Via A 12-Month Brand Metrics Study
Val Morgan announces it has exceeded all its campaign benchmarks. Still can't get under an hour for the City To Surf.
Australian Retirement Trust launches monster of a campaign, by M&C Saatchi and Bohemia
Get offered a seat on the bus today? Knees creak like an old pirate's galleon? This retirement ad may be of interest.
Print Audits To Discontinue As Audited Media Association Of Australia Pivots To Support Influencer Marketing
Is it just B&T or are audits in the media industry suddenly becoming murkier than Roxy's husband's tax returns?
News Corp Australia Launches 2024 National Education Advocacy Initiative With Expanded Program
News Corp set to shine a light on the nation's schools in new series, giving illegal bikie gangs a well-earned rest.
Decoding The Consumer Maze: Urban List Report Reveals How Modern Shoppers Spiral From Discovery To Purchase
Latest report unravels a shopper's journey from the joy of discovery through to a nasty letter from a debt collector.
Cosmo Returns To Australia!
Ever get the feeling we've weirdly warped back to 1988 at the moment? Confirm it with the relaunch of Cosmo in print.
People & Culture Consultancy Human Kind Collective Launches To Plug HR Gap For Media Agencies
Does the very mention of HR have you struggling to remember last year's Christmas party? Get the sweats with this news.
‘We Want To Be A Growth Partner, Not Just A Media Buyer Or Someone That Makes Ads’ – Bohemia Boss On Agency’s Ambition
B&T's chatting with Bohemia boss Paul ‘Hutch’ Hutchison. Although we do think 'the dagger' a far superior nickname.
Initiative’s Geoff Clarke: ‘Youth Hits Targets With Enthusiasm, Experience Hits The Targets You Can’t See’
Initiative’s CCO Geoff Clarke on the value of experience in agencies. Not to mention quoting lines from Pulp Fiction.
The Iconic Teams Up With 5 Aussie Athletes For Latest Campaign
Fashion label brings in the athletes for new campaign, many of whom appear to have prepped with re-runs of Zoolander.
Seven West Media Secures New Director Of News & Current Affairs
After a tumultuous few weeks, Seven unveils director of news & current affairs. And B&T never uses tumultuous lightly.
Seven Network Expands NSW Sales Team With Two New Group Business Directors
Seven ramps up its NSW sales team. Both of whom are well versed in pronouncing Manu Feildel's croque-monsieur.
New PR Subscription Changing The Game For Aussie Start Ups
Need better PR? You can now buy it via a monthly subscription. Price does not include a fascinator or Moet piccolos.