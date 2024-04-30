Rumble Nabs Renee Park From Cutting Edge

Rumble has hired gifted young sound designer Renee Park to work out of their Sydney studio.

Park brings fresh energy to the team and expertise in voice recording, direction, and sound design, and is what Rumble founder Tone Aston described as a perfect addition to their award-winning line-up of sound designers.

“Renee was a real stand out for us. Her attitude, passion, and potential sets her up for an incredible future in the craft. She’s the perfect addition to our team and we’re thrilled to have her on board,” said Aston.

Park previously worked for four years at Cutting Edge in Brisbane, where she developed her skills under the tutorage of Mike Lange.

“I’m very excited for this next step in my career, joining Rumble south of the border. It’s going to be an amazing experience to work within this group of such creative and passionate people. I’m excited to see what I can add to the team and how I develop my talent over the coming years,” Park said.

Internally, Rumble Studios is also promoting sound designer Dan William who EP/partner Michael Gie said “has shown outstanding maturity and skill in his progression”.

“Dan has elevated every part of his skillset beyond our expectation over the past year. From his creativity in sound design, technical understanding, voice direction and awareness in the room. It’s a very deserved promotion and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue on this trajectory,” said Aston.

“It’s been an incredible four years so far at Rumble. I’ve matured professionally and personally and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to further challenge myself and my creativity within this team,” said William.

Over the past ten years, Rumble Studios has established itself as one of the premier sound houses in the southern hemisphere. Awards received in just the past year include two Gold and four Bronze awards at AWARD, a D&AD Pencil, Spikes Silver and Bronze, Shots Asia ‘Audio Company of the Year’, and Adfest ‘Production Company of the Year.’

Park and William are working out of the Rumble Sydney studio.