Mastering the balance beam: Finding cut through via experiences and exposure in sport

From the hallowed turf of the MCG to every local suburban club around Australia, we’re a nation famed for our fervent love of sports. Sport in Australia is also becoming the last bastion of immediate mass reach entertainment, argues Starcom’s Roger Linttzeris (pictured above).

Australian’s have a greater level of access to sport than ever before, from our core national sports through to nascent (but growing) activities such as pickleball or padel, we’re indulging in games that come from every corner of the globe. It’s little wonder that brands are scrambling to attach themselves to these opportunities.

As the sporting landscape continues to evolve, so too must the brands trying to play a role within it. Those advertisers that get it right reap dividends in both brand and business metrics.

To do so, brands need to understand the shifting sands of sports fandom. In most cases, it’s not enough to simply slap a logo on a shirt or digital on-field signage.

Advertisers need to tap into emerging cultural forces while still serving the fundamentals of sporting obsession. It’s in finding the right balance between the levels of exposure and experiences provided to fans that you will inspire the shifts in behaviour that move people and, in turn, move your business.

Let’s look at four key trends reshaping this landscape, and how smart brands can capitalise:

The Rise of the Digitally Augmented Live Experience

While attendance figures remain solid at large events, people are increasingly wanting to ‘be there’ without actually being there. Augmented reality overlays now let fans immerse themselves in the live action while watching from the comfort of their couch.

Overseas brands are partnering with sporting codes and augmented reality (AR) developers to facilitate these mixed reality experiences. Budweiser served up AR beer drinking mini-games during the recent NFL season, while Samsung enabled spectators to scan the pitch for real-time data visualisations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With the upcoming Olympics, I’d expect to see more brands experiment with augmented experiences for those who can’t fly to the Champs Elysée to see their country participate.

Subvert the Stereotype

The sport obsessed male cliché has become tiresome for many and brands are now taking notice. Sports continue to pull in new audiences and fans. In the NFL, for example, young female viewership increased by 53% across the 23/24 season.

We’re also seeing dedicated experiences specifically catering to these new audiences. An example is Portland’s ‘The Sports Bra’, a bar that only shows women’s sport, filling an unmet need.

In Australia, Visa has long supported women’s sport. The brand championed the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by putting power back into hands of all supporters, turning their out-of-home billboards into a live social media feed of fans showing their appreciation for the Matilda’s.

In short, consider how your brand can think about new and non-traditional audiences of sport and cater for their specific needs.

Authentic All Access

In today’s sports media landscape, what happens on the pitch is only part of the story. Increasingly, fans are as interested in the drama, personalities, and lifestyles of players off the field. They crave authentic access to the locker room, training ground, and the personal lives of their favourite athletes and teams.

This trend has been fuelled by the rise of reality-style documentaries, social media, and athlete-driven content. Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ series has been credited with attracting millions of new fans to Formula 1 by showcasing the intense rivalries, politics, and larger-than-life personalities behind the racing. Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ franchise has done the same for the NFL, Premier League, and International Rugby, while Disney’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is already in its third season and going strong.

In the US, Ally Financials’ partnership with the Goals podcast ‘A Day in the Life in Women’s Sports’ series is a prime example of this trend in action. By sponsoring behind-the-scenes content that showcases the inner workings of women’s sports and the tireless efforts to advance equity, Ally is authentically embedding itself in a passionate community while amplifying important stories that go well beyond the field of play.

Simultaneously, today’s top athletes are increasingly becoming content creators and media brands in their own right. From LeBron James’ Uninterrupted media company to David Beckham’s Studio 99 production firm and Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports, players are taking ownership of their stories and delivering behind-the-scenes glimpses to fans on their own terms.

For brand marketers, this represents a big opportunity to engage fans beyond traditional sponsorships and ads. By partnering with leagues, teams, athletes and media companies on behind-the-scenes content, brands can embed themselves authentically into the sports narratives fans are passionate about.

The Real Stars, The Fans

Empowered by social media and demands for authenticity, sports superfans see themselves as invested stakeholders in their teams and codes – not just transactional supporters.

Smart organisations are acknowledging this dynamic by co-creating with their fan communities at a deep level. Initiatives range from fan-sourced third kits for club merchandise, to supporter committees weighing in on everything from mascot design to stadium policies.

A great example of this was Jack’s Rides. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey shouted Grand Prix enthusiasts free rides in a McLaren to pubs and bars around South Melbourne. The idea celebrated the Jack Daniel’s partnership with the Formula 1 team, while providing a wonderfully simple way to give back to fans.

For advertisers, authentically understanding and collaborating in these inner circles might just represent the pinnacle of sport integration.

So, while the fundamentals of sport – passion, community and anticipation – endure, the notion of fandom continues to evolve. The brands that will win are those who move with the cultural currents of sport, embracing immersive digital frontiers and supporting the supporters.

Because connecting with fans on a human level – giving them a balance of experience and exposure in their obsessions – is what will enable brands to ultimately move the most cherished of metrics: the business itself.

Roger Lintzeris is the Melbourne head of strategy at Starcom Australia