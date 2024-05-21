History Will Be Kind Builds Client Portfolio With Appointment Of Koskela

History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has been appointed as the agency of record by Koskela, Australia’s leading furniture and design sustainability practitioner. The appointment follows a competitive pitch by the B Corp-certified business, with services to be delivered under HWBK’s impact and reputation specialism, History Matters.

Working across creative brand strategy, public relations, social media, and content marketing, HWBK will help to drive forward Koskela’s position as a circular economy disruptor and market leader. This comes as the furniture business continues to evolve and progress industry-leading commitments to total circularity and zero emissions by 2027 and 2035, respectively.

“We’re delighted to partner with History Will Be Kind during this important time of evolution for our business and brand. We were impressed not only by the agency’s record of excellence in strategic communications, but equally importantly, by the knowledge, passion, and commitment we both share for building a more sustainable future,” said Sasha Titchkosky, co-founder and CEO of Koskela.

“Koskela is a true leader in circular innovation and creativity, changing the way we create and consume to lighten the load on our planet. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Sasha and her team to bring their mission and impact to life, connecting across channels as Koskela continues to raise the bar for sustainable business in Australia,” said Corinna Fawls, director of reputation and impact at History Will Be Kind.

HWBK expanded its reputation and impact offering with the launch of History Matters last year. Spearheaded by Fawls, the practice pairs creative communications consultancy with deep expertise across ESG, innovation, and transformation. Recent work includes projects with global clean-tech leader MCi Carbon, Sanitarium, McGrath Foundation, and an award-winning campaign, #HireMeHilton, with Hilton Australia.

HWBK and History Matters are part of the Deepend Group, an independent digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital), How To Impact (Innovation), and History Will Be Kind (Communications).