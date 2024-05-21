The Media Store Wins Melbourne Royal Show Media Account

The Media Store has won the Melbourne Royal Show media account following a competitive pitch process.

Lead image: Stephen Leeds and Jacquie Alley.

The Melbourne Royal Show is Victoria’s largest annual community event celebrating agriculture and regional life. It is held over 11 days during September and October at the Melbourne Showgrounds and has been running since 1848.

The Media Store’s remit includes media strategy, planning, and buying across all channels as well as partnership and contra management.

“The Media Store was highly engaged throughout the process, they took the time to truly listen and understand our challenges, turning them into exciting opportunities. We are thrilled to partner with The Media Store to spread the word about our much-loved community event,” Melbourne Royal’s marketing campaign manager Grace Usher said.

The Melbourne Royal Show account added to The Media Store’s recent new business wins, including ZircoDATA, Travel Texas, and Cure Cancer.

“We love working with iconic brands at The Media Store so to have the opportunity to use paid media to tell the Melbourne Royal Show story is very exciting. The Melbourne Royal Show is anchored in what Melbourne does best as an events city.

“We look forward to defending its premium position as one of the best family events of the year through proven media channels, as well as growing the show’s appeal to a whole new range of audiences through a reimagined media ecosystem. We can’t wait to get started,” The Media Store CEO Stephen Leeds said.