Senior Appointments Expand Hatched Sydney Team

Following a raft of new business wins, Hatched Sydney has announced the expansion of its team with two new senior appointments.

Lead image: Laura Comber and Berlian Ayudya.

With more than a decade of media experience in Ireland, Laura Comber joined as business director alongside Berlian Ayudya who stepped into the role of strategy director following a five-year stint in the US.

“We’ve hit the jackpot with Laura and Berlian joining our growing team. Laura possesses such warmth; she truly is a natural people leader. And Berlian has a unique perspective on problem-solving, powered by her ability to unlock and apply consumer and cultural insights to solve clients’ business problems,” said Danni Dimitri, Hatched managing partner and head of strategy.

The duo joined the agency during a period of continued growth with several new clients onboarding. With the team due to expand further in the coming months, Comber’s leadership skills will be a vital addition.

“I am eager to bring my collaborative leadership style to the team, build strong foundational relationships with clients, and continue to deliver award-winning work on this side of the globe. As soon as I stepped inside the door of Hatched Sydney, I felt immense pride to be part of such an impressive, talented, and caring team of people,” said Comber.

Likewise, Ayudya is keen to apply the skills she has honed abroad. “After a career-altering experience working in the US, I wanted to make sure that the role I came home to was one that would challenge me in the best way possible. When the opportunity to join Hatched came up, it felt so right. The team is building and growing something exciting – to be part of this and to work with a group of extremely talented and kind people makes it truly a privilege,” said Ayudya.

The appointments are effective immediately. “Laura and Berlian have already made their mark with some of our clients including GPT Retail, Who Gives a Crap, and Booktopia. I can’t wait to see what we will achieve together,” said Dimitri.