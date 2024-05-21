Today The Brave Snares Alyce Gillis From Havas Host

Alyce Gillis has joined Today the Brave as Head of Strategy, set to lead the agency’s strategic function across creative, planning, and business development.

Lead image: Alyce Gillis.

Joining from Havas Host, Gillis has a wealth of experience from leading integrated agencies, with demonstrated success in spearheading a number of award-winning brand, creative, PR, social, and influencer campaigns.

The senior leader will be working alongside Today the Brave’s existing leadership team including managing partner Jaimes Leggett, Celia Wallace, and creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond. Together, they will work to help realise the agency’s proposition in the market while supporting clients’ brave ambitions.

The appointment came amid a continued period of growth for the full-service independent agency, with a slew of new business wins joining its portfolio, including Carnival Cruise Line, News Corp, HOYTS, the University of Sydney, TRUE NORTH, and MECCA.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented group of people at Today the Brave. The agency’s belief in leveraging the power of brave strategic and creative work to drive business growth, alongside the energy and passion the team has for the work they do is a powerful combination,” said Gillis, head of strategy, Today the Brave.

“If our first year was about getting ourselves established in the market – recent months have been focused on supercharging our growth,” said Jaimes Leggett, Today the Brave’s founding partner.

“It’s the perfect time to welcome Alyce into the fold. Her unique combination of skills will be invaluable in shaping our strategic offering for clients, as well as driving our internal ambition to make Today the Brave the best agency any of us have ever worked for,” added Leggett.

While still working closely with foundational clients, including News Corp and the University of Sydney, new business growth has seen the agency expand at pace. In the last 12 months, the agency has more than tripled its headcount and introduced fully integrated capabilities, including media and PR.