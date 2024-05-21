Cummins&Partners Welcomes Tim Collier As New Head of Strategy

Collier joins from Connecting Plots, bringing marketing, brand, comms, digital and connections experience to the fore of the integrated creative:media company.

With the securing of Collier, cummins&partners has brought another integrated leader into the fold. Joining recent hires who have overseen combined integrated creative throughout their careers, Collier will lead strategic thinking across the portfolio of clients with creative:media at the core.

Having spent time on the Marketing side in the earlier stages of his career with Boost Mobile and Billabong Group, Collier jumped into agencies in the last decade, quickly making his mark with experience ranging from brand strategy, digital, social, comms and connections planning.

His work has won accolades and honours from all major creative, media and effective award shows, including Effie’s, Cannes Lions, SXSW Interactive, B&T 30 under 50 and a Next of the Best nomination. This well-rounded experience has seen him become a regular on the industry panel circuit and led Michael McConville, Global CEO and Katherine Chen, Sydney General Manager at cummins&partners, to see if they could add Collier to their newly formed leadership team.

“Tim’s experience is just different and altogether rare in this industry. Often, we hire people we think have deep expertise in one thing, but that can often make it harder for an agency to consult clients towards the right solution, due to their pre-existing experience and biases,” says McConville.

“Our offering, where we’ve got people who are just great blended thinkers and problem-solvers, is just so vital in a quickly changing industry, with so much complexity, and so much new. I’ve loved getting to know Tim. I think he’s one of the sharpest, clearest thinkers I’ve met in a long, long time. We’re stoked.’

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the team” says Collier. “cummins&partner’s reputation, along with Sean’s body of work, is inspirational and is the kind of work I aspire to do. I can still sing the Kraft peanut butter Elvis song. That spirit of entertaining creativity, contrarian originality and classic craftsmanship is what drives me. Being able to bring my experience in planning for new media environments, integration, and proven effectiveness just makes sense. I’m stoked to get started’.

“I’m so thrilled to have Tim on board’ says Chen. ‘I’ve known Tim for years, and we’ve been waiting for the right moment to work together again. His appointment represents another step in the continued evolution of our business, complementing our decades-long integrated offering and helps signpost the diverse shape and quality of the people we’re assembling. Tim will be instrumental in our continued growth, and he’ll do amazing things across our entire network”.

Post working in marketing at Boost mobile and Billabong Group Collier has covered behaviour change work for NSW Government Road Safety, Tourism Australia and brand & product work for Nestle, Coca-Cola AUS, Youfoodz and Goodman Fielder.

He’ll now take the lead on the roster of cummins&partners clients in Sydney, Melbourne and on global clients in the USA and Europe.