TAC Wakes Victorians Up To The Risks Of Driving Fatigued In A New Campaign Via Clemenger BBDO

Sleepy drivers are getting a serious wake-up call in a new campaign for Victoria’s Transport Accident Commission (TAC), via Clemenger BBDO.

It highlights a simple rule to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel while tired in Victoria, where 16 per cent to 20 per cent of all fatal crashes can be attributed to fatigue.

The creative concept distills the complex science of sleep down to an unforgettable rule easy enough for anyone to remember, even when they’re tired: ‘With under 5 hours sleep, you’re 4 times more likely to crash.’

That basic tenet, which underpins the entire campaign, draws on recent Monash University research into the relationship between hours slept and crash risk. Studies found that those who receive between four- and five hours of sleep could experience a four times higher crash risk when compared to those who slept seven hours or more.

A hero film designed to jolt the audience to attention forms the core of the campaign. It follows a new dad on his journey home, ending with the campaign tagline, ‘Driving tired? Wake up to yourself.’

Assets rolling out across other channels include OOH with visually striking imagery, bespoke social films targeting new parents, shift workers, and university students, and shock-heavy radio spots that use relatable scenarios to deliver key messages.

“Lack of sleep can dramatically affect our ability to drive safely, and this campaign will educate Victorians around the risks associated with driving tired and promote how much sleep you need before you are safe to drive,” said Tracey Slatter, Transport Accident Commission, CEO.

“Too often, drivers dismiss their own fatigue because they have no way of measuring it. Now, similar to how 0.05 measures drink driving, TAC have quantified what it means to be fatigued. It was a great jumping-off point for the creative work,” said Richard Williams, Clemenger BBDO ECD.

“Most people know you can’t drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05 or more. Now there’s a BAC for sleep—less than 5 hours sleep could kill you. It’s a rule to live by,” said Mike Ronkoske, Clemenger BBDO strategy partner.

The campaign runs until June 30 and targets all Victorian drivers, with a particular focus on males aged 18 to 39 and those who are more likely to drive while tired.

