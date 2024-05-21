TAC Wakes Victorians Up To The Risks Of Driving Fatigued In A New Campaign Via Clemenger BBDO
Sleepy drivers are getting a serious wake-up call in a new campaign for Victoria’s Transport Accident Commission (TAC), via Clemenger BBDO.
It highlights a simple rule to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel while tired in Victoria, where 16 per cent to 20 per cent of all fatal crashes can be attributed to fatigue.
The creative concept distills the complex science of sleep down to an unforgettable rule easy enough for anyone to remember, even when they’re tired: ‘With under 5 hours sleep, you’re 4 times more likely to crash.’
That basic tenet, which underpins the entire campaign, draws on recent Monash University research into the relationship between hours slept and crash risk. Studies found that those who receive between four- and five hours of sleep could experience a four times higher crash risk when compared to those who slept seven hours or more.
A hero film designed to jolt the audience to attention forms the core of the campaign. It follows a new dad on his journey home, ending with the campaign tagline, ‘Driving tired? Wake up to yourself.’
Assets rolling out across other channels include OOH with visually striking imagery, bespoke social films targeting new parents, shift workers, and university students, and shock-heavy radio spots that use relatable scenarios to deliver key messages.
“Lack of sleep can dramatically affect our ability to drive safely, and this campaign will educate Victorians around the risks associated with driving tired and promote how much sleep you need before you are safe to drive,” said Tracey Slatter, Transport Accident Commission, CEO.
“Too often, drivers dismiss their own fatigue because they have no way of measuring it. Now, similar to how 0.05 measures drink driving, TAC have quantified what it means to be fatigued. It was a great jumping-off point for the creative work,” said Richard Williams, Clemenger BBDO ECD.
“Most people know you can’t drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05 or more. Now there’s a BAC for sleep—less than 5 hours sleep could kill you. It’s a rule to live by,” said Mike Ronkoske, Clemenger BBDO strategy partner.
The campaign runs until June 30 and targets all Victorian drivers, with a particular focus on males aged 18 to 39 and those who are more likely to drive while tired.
Credits:
Client: TAC
Senior manager, marketing & media: John Thompson
Team manager, marketing & advertising: Nardia Brancatisano
Campaign manager, marketing & advertising: Katrina Nedeski
Former campaign coordinator, marketing & advertising: Gemma Radbourn
Creative agency: Clemenger BBDO
Executive creative director: Richard Williams
Junior art directors: Ben Bryan & Nathan Va
Junior copywriter: Ben Hall
National traffic manager: Karen Kushinsky
Strategy partner: Mike Ronkoske
Managing partner: Jason Melhuish
Group business director: James Kerr
Business manager: Tom von Stieglitz
Account executive: Caitlin Jackson
Production director: Lisa Moro
Senior broadcast producers: Alana Teasdale & Jo Howlett
Producer: Amalia Makris
Senior editors: Jennifer Cahir & Andy Packer
Film executive producer, MADE THIS: Ainslee Littlemore
Directors, MADE THIS: Jay Topping & Thomas Pollard
Lead producer, MADE THIS: Callum Smit
Digital executive director: Claire Bisset
Lead digital designer: Justin Tumilaar
Digital producers: Meera Srikanth & Rumi Guo
Digital developer: Andy Bui
Head of studio: Matt Gauci
Retoucher: Mike McCall
Finished artists: Craig Jacques, Sam Tsui & Aseem Rishi
Film production: Good Oil
Director: Nathan Price
Executive producer: Simon Thomas
Producer: Claire Richards
DoP: Germain McMicking
Casting director: Amy Mete, Nick Hamon Casting
Production designer: Lucinda Thomson
Offline editor: Jack Hutchings, The Editors
Post production house: Alt VFX
VFX supervisor/flame artist: Dave Edwards
Post production producer: Celeste Fairlie
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Music: Antony Partos, Sonar
Sound house: Squeak E Clean
Executive producer: Ceri Davies
Sound design: Paul Le Couteur & Cam Milne
Photography production:
Photographer: Christopher Tovo
Producer: Andrew Zappia (99 Productions)
Digi op: Jake Lowe & Ilona Savchenko
Camera assistant: Liam Cullinane
Media agency: OMD
Please login with linkedin to commentClemenger BBDO
Latest News
Chris Salter Appointed Director Of News For Seven Melbourne, Gemma Williams Named 7NEWS Spotlight Executive Producer
The Seven Network announced the appointment of Chris Salter as the Director of News in Seven Melbourne. Lead image: Gemma Williams. Salter, who has been 7NEWS Adelaide news director since June 2018, will succeed Shaun Menegola. “Chris has done an amazing job in Adelaide, where 7NEWS has been #1 for more than 13 years. I’m […]
Sunday Gravy Welcomes Ego Pharmaceuticals To The Table
Following a competitive pitch, Ego Pharmaceuticals has moved its business to Sunday Gravy. Ego produces over 150 different products, including well-known brands such as QV Skincare, SunSense Sunscreen, Aqium Hand Sanitiser, Elucent, MOOV, and Azclear. “We were looking for a creative agency partner that was just as passionate about long-term brand building and collaboration as […]
Unveiling Distinct Channel Opportunities: Insights From Dash Hudson’s Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Reports
The rise of algorithmic content has changed social media, shifting feeds from social-driven to entertainment-driven. Short-form video now accounts for 38 per cent of social content on Instagram, and its dominance continues to grow. Community-building and curated content from creators have come to the forefront of marketers’ strategies, and at the same time, social commerce […]
Cummins&Partners Welcomes Tim Collier As New Head of Strategy
Cummins&partners ramps up its client strategy offerings and its Dungeons And Dragons staff team with latest recruit.
‘Let’s Break Ingrained Industry Muscle Memory & Help Marketers Keep Their Job’ – Mat Baxter On Why He Joined Mutinex
The adland sage has joined marketing platform Mutinex which, admittedly, sounds like a high-fibre breakfast cereal.
Today The Brave Snares Alyce Gillis From Havas Host
In what may be seen as another win for the indies but possibly shouldn't, Havas' Alyce Gillis joins Today The Brave.
TikTok Partners With Billie Eilish To Launch New Fan Spotlight Feature
Did you know that Billie Eilish has won two Academy Awards? Which is two more than both Tom Cruise & Megan Fox.
TorchMedia Secures Sydney Light Rail Advertising Contract
Judging by the painfully slow speed of the Sydney Light Rail, advertisers certainly get excellent dwell time.
TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Todd & Dustin Find Love As Farmer Wants A Wife Comes To A Close
Judging by Farmer Wants A Wife's success, you'd reckon the National Party would be of way more interest to voters.
Senior Appointments Expand Hatched Sydney Team
New appointments at media agency Matched. Unlike press photo outfits that are daringly contrary to the idea.
History Will Be Kind Builds Client Portfolio With Appointment Of Koskela
HWBK nabs sustainable furniture maker Koskela's PR. Also takes the opportunity to replace ageing boardroom table.
JCDecaux Launches Dominion Road SMARTFRAME
It's rare outdoor news from New Zealand today. And you think it's bloody freezing in Australia at the moment.
Innocean Australia Announces Giorgia Butler As New Chief Strategy Officer
Giorgia Butler named Innocean's chief strategy officer. Thankfully cupcakes weren't served at the staff announcement.
INVNT Appointed Creative Experiential Partner For SXSW 2024
The countdown's on for this year's SXSW in Sydney. Alas, B&T unsure what the actual count is at the present time.
The Media Store Wins Melbourne Royal Show Media Account
Media Store's rose garden set to bloom thanks to new manure after agency snares the Melbourne Royal Show's media.
Toby Jenner: ‘The Power And Energy Of Our Good Teams Will Get Us Through Tough Times’
Toby Jenner has been named global president of GroupM clients & B&T was 9th on the phone to offer our congrats.
Foxcatcher & InMobi Partner To Enhance Media Planning And Activation
Foxcatcher & InMobi unveil plans for a new collaboration that thankfully hasn't required any hounds to be released.
Brookvale Breweries & Distilleries Launch Three Days Of Savoury Bites, Delicious Pints And Spirits
The goodly folk on Sydney's northern beaches need little prodding to drink, so this has 'sold out' written all over it.
VALE Dennis Merchant – A Giant Of The Media Industry
In terribly sad news today, Aussie adland legend Dennis Merchant has passed away at the age of 82.
Gravity Media Australia To Deliver Crankworx Cairns For Red Bull TV
Are you a committed mountain bike enthusiast? Cairns is where you need to take your grazed knees & concussions.
Connecting Plots Nabs Former Saatchi & Saatchi Leader Craig Page
Connecting Plots turns the Page with this hire.
Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Revive Core Values Campaign For Louis Vuitton
If Rafael misses his next match with a runny nose you'll know why with these inappropriately dressed mountain images.
Orphan Steals The Show At Australian Fashion Week With World-First ‘The Last Season Collection’
Australian Fashion Week has been run & done for another year, meaning lots of people can now go back to eating solids.
One Year Later, Is BAR Ogilvy’s Livingfont Making A Difference?
As super important as they are, these animal extinction campaigns can be a mega downer for the unprepared.
“These Issues Aren’t Unique To Our Industry”: Rose Herceg Chats To B&T Ahead Of Create Space Census Results
Rose Herceg admits struggles with diversity & inclusion aren't unique to adland. Take F1 racing as an example.
Kieran Moore: ‘No Client Has Ever Asked For More Junior People On Their Account’
PR guru Kieran Moore's talking the dangers of ageism. That said, it remains a good thing for red wine & prosciutto.
Zitcha appoints Josh Forsyth as sales lead to drive retail media growth across APAC
Zitcha names Josh Forsyth as its APAC sales lead, as confusion reigns over the Maldives' APAC claims.
Moët Hennessy NZ Adds Special PR To Agency Roster
If there's a client you want on the books it's Moët Hennessy. Ben & Jerry's would also be fantastic, albeit fattening.
Dylan Alcott, Ellie Cole & Kurt Fearnley To Headline Nine’s Paralympics Coverage
They say Olympics is more aspirational & Paralympics is more inspirational, but B&T is here for goalball & murderball.
The Monkeys, Howatson+Co, VML Australia Win Big At The One Show’s Awards
A top showing saw Australia ranked fifth globally, well above our friends over the Ditch.
Readers Are Looking To Books For Escape – Should They Look To Adverts, Too?
Are you or someone you know a bibliophile? That's a lover of books & not an 80s paper filing system. Read on here.
TV Ratings (19 May 2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Goes Head To Head With Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife
Love travelling to Kuta to watch the lads from the Currawong Goannas footy club whoop it up? Travel Guides is a must.
Sky New Zealand Initiates Process For Advertising Sales Representation In Australia
Sure, on the surface they pretend to despise us, but this news offering proves the Kiwis love of all things Australian.
Opinion: Queer & Present Danger – Australia’s Battle For LGBTQ+ Recognition Through Communication
Aside from this absolute cracker of a headline, Think HQ's Blake Mason piece is very important.
Val Morgan Digital Partners With Audigent To Connect Brands With Passionate Audiences At Scale
Cinema advertiser Val Morgan announces partnership with data platform Audigent. Neither commenting on the new Mad Max.
International Olympic Committee Launches “The First Effect” Campaign, Via Deloitte Digital
The Paris Games are a mere 64 days away. Let this ad be the trickle before the Olympic ad storm.