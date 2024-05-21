Sunday Gravy Welcomes Ego Pharmaceuticals To The Table
Following a competitive pitch, Ego Pharmaceuticals has moved its business to Sunday Gravy.
Ego produces over 150 different products, including well-known brands such as QV Skincare, SunSense Sunscreen, Aqium Hand Sanitiser, Elucent, MOOV, and Azclear.
“We were looking for a creative agency partner that was just as passionate about long-term brand building and collaboration as we are. We are excited to take our brands to the next level and improve the lives of more Australians through our products together with Sunday Gravy,” said Tenille Taylor, marketing manager, Ego Pharmaceuticals ANZ.
“From the first conversation, Tenille and her team made it clear that they were looking for an agency that could make a lasting impact on their brands,” said Ant White, founder of Sunday Gravy.
“From sensitive skin to acne and even nits, Ego’s brands have a deep emotional connection to people. We can’t wait to apply our creativity and ‘ideas that last’ approach to ensure their enduring success,” continued White.
The recent roster addition followed a string of new business for Sunday Gravy.
