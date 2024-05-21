TikTok Partners With Billie Eilish To Launch New Fan Spotlight Feature

Billie Eilish officially launched TikTok’s Fan Spotlight feature as part of her #HITMEHARDANDSOFT takeover on TikTok.

TikTok announced the launch of ‘Fan Spotlight’, a brand new artist-first feature. Eilish lead the launch as part of her #HITMEHARDANDSOFT takeover on TikTok to celebrate the release of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Fan Spotlight is a new artist-first feature that allows artists to showcase their favourite fan videos on their music tab. An artist can choose to showcase up to five of their favourite fan videos at a time by ‘pinning’ them to the top of their music tab as a Fan Spotlight. If a video is chosen as a Fan Spotlight by the artist, the creator will receive a notification.

The video will then remain pinned to the top of the artist’s music tab for up to 7 days, after which the artist can choose to pin new fan videos.

Fans can immerse themselves into the album through playlist curation, challenges to unlock exclusive artwork for their profiles, and the opportunity to be featured in the #HITMEHARDANDSOFT takeover themselves.

Fans can discover the Eilish hub by unlocking special entry points such as a fan-exclusive icon across their for you feed, and fans can also encounter special Hit Me Hard and Soft-themed animations by searching Billie Eilish and the album’s track names on TikTok.

“Premiered by superstar Billie Eilish for her #HITMEHARDANDSOFT album takeover on TikTok, Fan Spotlight is an innovative new feature allowing artists to highlight their favourite fan videos on their TikTok profile as well as in the for you feed. We’re excited for musicians to use Fan Spotlight to enhance their connection with fans,” said Ollie Wards, director of music Australia & New Zealand.

Eilish joined TikTok in 2020 and quickly amassed a large following of more than 59.3M followers, resulting in nearly 306M likes across her content to date and more than 7.3M videos created using the #billieeilish hashtag. Eilish’s songs are widely popular among creators, with her song What Was I Made For? resulting in 1.4M creator videos and Therefore I Am inspiring more than 1.5M videos featuring dancing, makeup, and tricks.

The new Fan Spotlight feature is now available for all artists on TikTok.