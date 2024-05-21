Innocean Australia Announces Giorgia Butler As New Chief Strategy Officer

Innocean Australia CEO, Jasmin Bedir announced the appointment of senior strategist Giorgia Butler as its new Chief Strategy Officer, as the agency strengthens its full-service, connected creative and media strategy offering for clients.

Lead image: left to right, Giorgia Butler, Matt Morgan, Kathryn Funari, Wez Hawes, Jasmin Bedir.

Butler will be responsible for leading strategy across all clients. She will report to Innocean Australia CEO, Jasmin Bedir.

Butler brings more than 25 years’ experience in strategy in Australia and the US, having led teams for some of Australia’s biggest agencies, along with strategic activations for Translation Brand Imaging, a marketing agency owned by performers Jay Z and Steve Stoute that pairs celebrities with brand activations.

Butler comes to Innocean from Nunn Media, where she was the head of strategy and innovation. During her time there, Butler shepherded several new clients into the business, including Spin Master, The Lottery Office, Peloton, The Giants, Edelman, Phillips and Domaine Homes.

Prior to this, she held strategy director roles at Ogilvy, Y&R, Edge, and Houston Group, working with national and global clients including Huggies, KFC, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Best and Less, Colgate-Palmolive and the Australian Government.

As an award-winning strategist, Butler has won two gold Effies in 2018 for insight and strategic thinking, an IPA effectiveness award for U by Kotex’s “Let’s Move On” campaign and a bronze lion at Cannes.

Butler has also served on the board of the International Advertising Association and guest-lectured at TAFE and the University of Sydney.

“Giorgia is well-known in the industry for being an energetic leader, with extensive capabilities spanning brand, data and insights, omnichannel creative communications architecture and strategy,” Bedir said.

“Her appointment as our chief strategy officer brings us closer to delivering truly integrated creative and media capabilities to our clients. Giorgia will work closely with our new head of media, Kathryn Funari as we add muscle to our media thinking and strategic credentials for clients. Together with executive creative director Wez Hawes, head of digital Matt Morgan, Kathryn and now Giorgia in our leadership team, I feel like we are very well placed to deliver ground-breaking work across all platforms for our clients,” said Bedir.

Butler said: “As someone who is committed to levelling up and leading, Innocean is the perfect place for the next phase of my career. Innocean is committed to strengthening its integrated strategic capabilities across the agency and my passion is developing new approaches to problem-solving, while helping clients connect the dots between their various media channels and business objectives.

“I still believe the fundamentals of right person, right place, right message are as important today as they ever were and I look forward to bringing my story-telling credentials to Innocean, to further strengthen the integration between media and creative”.

Butler’s appointment is effective immediately.