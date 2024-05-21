TorchMedia Secures Sydney Light Rail Advertising Contract

TorchMedia has resecured the exclusive advertising rights to Sydney’s premier transit asset, the Sydney Light Rail, in a competitive closed market tender.

TorchMedia’s rights for advertisers on Sydney Light Rail span exterior and interior formats on 76 Light Rail vehicles across the CBD South East and Inner West lines, including premium show-stopping Full Wraps available across the network.

“The Central Business District and South East Light Rail network has been a transformative infrastructure project for Sydney. Since the L2 Randwick Line opened in late 2019 and the L3 Kingsford Line soon after, Sydney Light Rail has become an important part of the fabric of the city. Not only has it helped reduce bus congestion and provided a higher capacity mode to transport people to the event precincts of the Sydney Cricket Ground, Allianz Stadium and Randwick Racecourse, it has become a reliable and convenient part of the daily commute for Sydneysiders, illustrated by the skyrocketing recent patronage. We are excited to extend our partnership with Transdev, ALTRAC Light Rail and Transport for New South Wales, to continue bringing stunning campaigns to life in the heart of Sydney’s CBD,” said TorchMedia managing director Kirsty Dollisson.

“The Sydney Light Rail network enables advertisers to deliver impactful, larger-than-life campaigns right through the centre of the city. It provides access to premium retail, big events, sporting and entertainment precincts, as well as George Street, Circular Quay and Surry Hills. It has become a critical component of how brands target the CBD and surrounds, as well as valuable audiences in the East and Inner West,” said TorchMedia head of sales Aaron Morton.

“The Sydney Light Rail has also proven its popularity due to its frequency and reliability; comparing 2023 to 2022, passenger numbers have increased by 47 per cent, and we expect to see further passenger growth this year and beyond”.

Sydney’s Light Rail network expanded into the CBD in December 2019, a historic moment that saw trams return to the city centre for the first time in 58 years. The Sydney Light Rail has been hugely popular with commuters, with more than 37.7 million total trips taken during 2023.