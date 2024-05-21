JCDecaux Launches Dominion Road SMARTFRAME

JCDecaux New Zealand’s latest addition to the high-impact ‘SMARTFRAME’ network arrived on Auckland’s Dominion Road. This new installation extended the SMARTFRAME network to 27 screens across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Dominion Road was the 18th frame in Auckland. It strengthened SMARTFRAME reach into city fringe suburbs, as part of the network in locations including Mount Eden, Sandringham, Kingsland, Avondale, Takapuna, Remuera, Epsom, Royal Oak, and Onehunga.

“Dominion Road, as one of Auckland’s busiest commuter routes, provides a strategic location for advertisers to deliver impactful campaigns. As the sole digital billboard along this major arterial, it offers maximum exposure to city commuters, with an estimated reach of over 41,000 connections over a standard two-week campaign period,” said Phil Eastwood, general manager of JCDecaux New Zealand.

“Its compatibility with programmatic trading not only adds flexibility but also aligns with the growing effectiveness and accountability of out-of-home advertising in today’s fragmented media landscape”.

The SMARTFRAME network offered a net reach of more than 600,000 people over a standard two-week period. The Dominion Road site boosted the overall reach as part of the network pack and provided significant exposure for local businesses when purchased individually.

Situated among bustling suburbs including Mount Roskill, Western Mount Eden, Sandringham, and Three Kings, Dominion Road served as a pivotal route to Auckland CBD, the airport, and the national rugby stadium Eden Park. Its surroundings, featuring renowned dining spots, high decile schools and popular shopping destinations, attracted desirable audiences, including city commuters and residents.

Recent research by JCDecaux New Zealand indicated that commuting is back to an all-time high, presenting brands with an ideal opportunity to engage with this large number of commuters.

SMARTFRAME is a portrait digital format unique to JCDecaux. With a close-to-9:16 standard ratio, it is compatible with other digital channels, meaning brands can use the same content they’ve created for digital campaigns without having to make significant adjustments or recreate assets from scratch. This helps maintain consistency and ensures campaign effectiveness across channels.