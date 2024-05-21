Chris Salter Appointed Director Of News For Seven Melbourne, Gemma Williams Named 7NEWS Spotlight Executive Producer

The Seven Network announced the appointment of Chris Salter as the Director of News in Seven Melbourne.

Lead image: Gemma Williams.

Salter, who has been 7NEWS Adelaide news director since June 2018, will succeed Shaun Menegola.

“Chris has done an amazing job in Adelaide, where 7NEWS has been #1 for more than 13 years. I’m really pleased that he has agreed to take this new role and I know he is going to make a huge mark on 7NEWS Melbourne as we endeavour to think differently about the future of our platforms,” said Anthony De Ceglie, Seven Network director of news and current affairs and Seven West media editor-in-chief.

“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside the many brilliant people who make up the Melbourne newsroom,” said Salter.

“We’ll work hard for the people of Victoria to produce broadcast and digital offerings that inform and entertain. We’ll be the true voice of Victoria,” continued Mr Salter.

Seven also announced the appointment of Gemma Williams as executive producer of 7NEWS Spotlight, reporting to De Ceglie.

Williams is currently Sydney bureau chief for Nine Network’s ‘A Current Affair’. She is a former producer of 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live and assistant chief of staff, Nine News Sydney.

De Ceglie said Williams was a next-generation talent and part of a strategy to recruit young leaders to Seven, setting up the news and current affairs team for the future.

“News and current affairs is my passion, and I am thrilled to be taking on this leadership role and joining the team at 7NEWS Spotlight,” said Williams.

“It’s a great privilege to join such an experienced team who will continue to bring viewers unmissable major investigations and breaking news events from across Australia and around the globe.”

Salter’s successor at 7NEWS Adelaide will be announced soon.