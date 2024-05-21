VALE Dennis Merchant – A Giant Of The Media Industry
Dennis Merchant OAM, a pioneer of Australian independent media buying, passed away yesterday at age 82. Truly ahead of his time, Merchant started the first independent media buying agency in Australia in 1974.
Merchant and Partners was a powerhouse media business initially representing smaller indies that didn’t have the media scale or clout of some of the big global holding companies. The business was incredibly successful and attracted the best media talent at the time, such as Robbo (Alan Robertson) and a young Harold Mitchell, who left to go out on his own in Melbourne.
“A pioneer in the establishment of standalone media agencies, which flourish today in Australia. Their ongoing success can arguably be attributed to Dennis. He was undoubtedly Australia’s most respected and trusted media person at the time. A great man of immeasurable talent,” John Steedman, ex-WPP COO & Chairman of GroupM Asia Pacific/Australia, who worked with Dennis, told B&T.
“Dennis Merchant was a giant of the media industry of his time. He was a man of complete honesty, integrity, and passion for his family, friends, and the media business in which he made his name,” said Alan Robertson, former part-owner and CEO of Merchant and Partners Pty Ltd.
Merchant received an OAM in 1995 for his service to the advertising industry and was later inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2009.
Dennis will be remembered with words such as legend, pioneer, giant, and an all-around down-to-earth great bloke. The media world today mourns the passing of the godfather of independent media buying agencies.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Todd & Dustin Find Love As Farmer Wants A Wife Comes To A Close
Farmer Wants A Wife was a massive win for the Seven Network last night, taking the number one non-news spot for the night with a total TV national reach of 1,807,000 and a national average audience of 1,130,000. As millions tuned in for the first half of the epic grand finale of the reality dating […]
Senior Appointments Expand Hatched Sydney Team
Following a raft of new business wins, Hatched Sydney has announced the expansion of its team with two new senior appointments. Lead image: Laura Comber and Berlian Ayudya. With more than a decade of media experience in Ireland, Laura Comber joined as business director alongside Berlian Ayudya who stepped into the role of strategy director […]
History Will Be Kind Builds Client Portfolio With Appointment Of Koskela
History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has been appointed as the agency of record by Koskela, Australia’s leading furniture and design sustainability practitioner. The appointment follows a competitive pitch by the B Corp-certified business, with services to be delivered under HWBK’s impact and reputation specialism, History Matters. Working across creative brand strategy, public relations, social media, […]
JCDecaux Launches Dominion Road SMARTFRAME
JCDecaux New Zealand’s latest addition to the high-impact ‘SMARTFRAME’ network arrived on Auckland’s Dominion Road. This new installation extended the SMARTFRAME network to 27 screens across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Dominion Road was the 18th frame in Auckland. It strengthened SMARTFRAME reach into city fringe suburbs, as part of the network in locations including Mount […]
Innocean Australia Announces Giorgia Butler As New Chief Strategy Officer
Innocean Australia CEO, Jasmin Bedir announced the appointment of senior strategist Giorgia Butler as its new Chief Strategy Officer, as the agency strengthens its full-service, connected creative and media strategy offering for clients. Lead image: left to right, Giorgia Butler, Matt Morgan, Kathryn Funari, Wez Hawes, Jasmin Bedir. Butler will be responsible for leading strategy […]
INVNT Appointed Creative Experiential Partner For SXSW 2024
INVNT has been announced as the Creative Experiential Partner for SXSW and sponsor and co-producer of the SXSW Sydney 2024 Discovery Stage after a successful collaboration at last year’s inaugural event. As a Creative Experiential Partner for SXSW Sydney 2024, the agency will be inviting brands and official partners of the 2024 event to collaborate […]
The Media Store Wins Melbourne Royal Show Media Account
The Media Store has won the Melbourne Royal Show media account following a competitive pitch process. Lead image: Stephen Leeds and Jacquie Alley. The Melbourne Royal Show is Victoria’s largest annual community event celebrating agriculture and regional life. It is held over 11 days during September and October at the Melbourne Showgrounds and has been […]
Toby Jenner: ‘The Power And Energy Of Our Good Teams Will Get Us Through Tough Times’
Toby Jenner, global CEO of Wavemaker and now the global president of GroupM clients, said that the “power of people and teams” make the good times good, and will see the holding company’s agencies and clients through tough times. Speaking to B&T’s Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham, Jenner explained what his new role will entail and what his […]
Foxcatcher & InMobi Partner To Enhance Media Planning And Activation
RyanCap’s data and technology specialist, Foxcatcher, unveiled a new partnership with InMobi. This collaboration aims to refine media planning and activation with an SPO and audience match integration. The collaboration leverages extensive strategic data alliances and first-party audience data powered by Foxcatcher proprietary tools, FoxID & Worldview, supported by InMobi’s always-on audience segments. Lead image: […]
Brookvale Breweries & Distilleries Launch Three Days Of Savoury Bites, Delicious Pints And Spirits
From the creators of Brookiefest comes the inaugural Taste of Brookie – a celebration of the local flavours of the artisans in Brookvale’s maker’s precinct with savoury bites and delicious pints and spirits. Taking place from Friday, May 24th, to Sunday, May 26th May, with all the cellar doors rolling up their doors so you […]
Gravity Media Australia To Deliver Crankworx Cairns For Red Bull TV
Gravity Media confirmed details for the global coverage of this year’s Crankworx Cairns. Gravity Media Australia will deliver the international broadcast technology and production outcome for Crankworx Cairns, the world’s largest mountain bike festival, from 22 to 26 May. Coverage of Crankworx Cairns will be delivered across Red Bull TV. Crankworx, a four-day festival of […]
Connecting Plots Nabs Former Saatchi & Saatchi Leader Craig Page
connecting plots has announced Craig Page as the new Strategy Partner as Tim Collier departs to pursue new opportunities. Lead image: Craig Page, strategy partner, Connecting Plots. Craig Page, esteemed integrated strategist and founder of strategic consultancy WeirdWorks, joined Connecting Plots as a strategy partner to lead the company’s strategic services. Page, who founded WeirdWorks […]
Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal Revive Core Values Campaign For Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton launched a new iteration of its storied ‘Core Values’ campaigns, captured by Annie Leibovitz. The campaign featured Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as they ascended to the summit of Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. The tagline reads, “There are journeys that turn into legends”. 3,000m high, Nadal and Federer are seen not as competitors […]
Orphan Steals The Show At Australian Fashion Week With World-First ‘The Last Season Collection’
Australian slow-fashion house madre natura, marked their debut at Australian Fashion Week 2024, by teaming up with their new creative agency Orphan, to reinvent the runway. Staggeringly, Australians throw 500 million kg of clothing into landfills every year. As an ethical fashion label that focuses on making garments that do less harm to the planet, […]
One Year Later, Is BAR Ogilvy’s Livingfont Making A Difference?
This International Biodiversity Day, ANP| WWF and BAR Ogilvy are reinforcing the importance of ‘The Endangered Typeface’ campaign to “protect all animal life”. When talking about the 6th mass extinction, can you really tell the difference a year makes? With the endangered typeface, a living font created in 2023 in a partnership with Associação Natureza […]
“These Issues Aren’t Unique To Our Industry”: Rose Herceg Chats To B&T Ahead Of Create Space Census Results
On Tuesday, 21 May, the Advertising Council Australia (ACA) will host an all-industry webinar to reveal the findings of the second Create Space census. Close to 2,500 professionals from advertising, media, and marketing participated in the anonymous census in November 2023, providing an updated picture of the industry’s demographics and experiences of diversity, equity, and inclusion. […]
Kieran Moore: ‘No Client Has Ever Asked For More Junior People On Their Account’
Kieran Moore is one of Australia’s most experienced public relations leaders, having most recently served as the CEO of public relations, government relations, experiential and design for WPP AUNZ, following a six-year stint as the CEO of Ogilvy PR. Now as the director and principal at comms and reputation management consultancy Brangwin and Moore, which […]
Zitcha appoints Josh Forsyth as sales lead to drive retail media growth across APAC
Following global expansion and continued strong local demand Zitcha appointed Josh Forsyth as APAC sales lead. Lead image: Josh Forsyth, sales lead, Zitcha. Australian-headquartered Zitcha, which operates across four continents in countries including the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa, is looking to Asia as the next major emerging retail media market. In […]
Moët Hennessy NZ Adds Special PR To Agency Roster
Special PR has been added to Moët Hennessy’s roster of communications agencies in New Zealand following a competitive pitch. Special PR will be responsible for integrated communications for Moët Hennessy across its luxury brands, including Cloudy Bay, Whispering Angel, Veuve Clicquot and Glenmorangie. The scope of work includes media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, events […]
Dylan Alcott, Ellie Cole & Kurt Fearnley To Headline Nine’s Paralympics Coverage
They say Olympics is more aspirational & Paralympics is more inspirational, but B&T is here for goalball & murderball.
The Monkeys, Howatson+Co, VML Australia Win Big At The One Show’s Awards
A top showing saw Australia ranked fifth globally, well above our friends over the Ditch.
Readers Are Looking To Books For Escape – Should They Look To Adverts, Too?
Are you or someone you know a bibliophile? That's a lover of books & not an 80s paper filing system. Read on here.
TV Ratings (19 May 2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Goes Head To Head With Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife
Love travelling to Kuta to watch the lads from the Currawong Goannas footy club whoop it up? Travel Guides is a must.
Sky New Zealand Initiates Process For Advertising Sales Representation In Australia
Sure, on the surface they pretend to despise us, but this news offering proves the Kiwis love of all things Australian.
Opinion: Queer & Present Danger – Australia’s Battle For LGBTQ+ Recognition Through Communication
Aside from this absolute cracker of a headline, Think HQ's Blake Mason piece is very important.
Val Morgan Digital Partners With Audigent To Connect Brands With Passionate Audiences At Scale
Cinema advertiser Val Morgan announces partnership with data platform Audigent. Neither commenting on the new Mad Max.
International Olympic Committee Launches “The First Effect” Campaign, Via Deloitte Digital
The Paris Games are a mere 64 days away. Let this ad be the trickle before the Olympic ad storm.
‘Marketing In The Cockpit, Creativity, Partnerships, Failure And Dream Big’ – Josh Faulks’ Five Takeaways From RESET
Missed AANA RESET or worse, accidentally doze off during said conference? Relive the highlights again here.
Nine Promotes Nikki Rooke To Replace Richard Hunwick As Director Of Sales – Total TV
Nine names Nikki Rooke as Richard Hunwick's successor. Yet to politely mention the boxes in Richard's former car spot.
Thinkerbell Wants To Make Every Day A “Lovely Day For A Guinness”
As the weather cools, probably more of us are thinking about a Guinness. Especially those of us with constipation.
The Unexpected Guest Wins oOh!media’s Inaugural Indigenous Business Grant
Here's a top initiative recognising Indigenous businesses. Yet kangaroos remain un-thanked for their tireless work.
Indie Creative Agency Dig Wins Bendigo Bank, Launches New Campaign
Hate your bank? Why not take the debt, poor credit record & maxed out Visa over to the friendly folk at Bendigo.
Made This Launches Mercedes-Benz Van’s New Online Store Through Massive LED Show
Is the downside to driving a Mercedes-Benz van that all the other delivery drivers think you're a bit of a wanker?
News Corp Launches Indigenous Sport Week Editorial Campaign
News Corp launches a new campaign to show the importance of Indigenous Australians to the sports we all love.
New “Population: Unexpected” Boomtown Brand Positioning Celebrates Regional Australia, Via Thinkerbell
Mark this as opinion, but surely the greatest advertisement for living in the regionals is living in Sydney?
Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest: The Most-Shortlisted Agencies
This list of most nominated agencies for Cairns Crocs comes from lots of hard work & a shimmy of sassy showboating too.