Mamamia Appoint Danni Wright As New Head Of Strategy

Mamamia has appointed Danni Wright (lead image) as Head of Strategy. Wright will lead the strategic product across Mamamia, and Squad, Mamamia’s content marketing agency.

Danni will be part of the sales leadership team and also work closely with the content leadership and audience development teams to identify and create new content opportunities.

“Mamamia has incredibly deep insight into 7 million women we reach every month and our ability to leverage these insights to help brands connect in an authentic and effective way is unrivalled. We are absolutely pumped to have Danni joining our team. Her experience, relationships and passion for media will be a huge asset to our team and elevate our already exceptionally strong product,” Natalie Harvey, Mamamia’s chief revenue officer.

“I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into the new role, and to join a team with palpable momentum and fire behind their uniquely positioned offering,” Wright said.

Danni commences on June 24.