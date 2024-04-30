ACA Poised To Release Results Of 2023 Create Space Census

On Tuesday, 21 May, Advertising Council Australia (ACA) will host an all-industry webinar to reveal the findings of the second Create Space census.

Close to 2,500 professionals from advertising, media and marketing contributed to the anonymous census in November 2023, providing an updated picture of the industry’s demographics and experiences of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tune in to hear whether progress has been made on DE&I and where the industry needs to focus its efforts moving forward. The rich data set compares last year’s findings with the results of the inaugural 2021 census, shedding light on shifts in gender representation, social and ethnic diversity, mental health, family status, and experiences of inclusion at work.

“This will be a completely transparent and informative session that will give the industry a clear picture of where we are at in addressing inclusion and representation in Australian advertising,” said ACA national head of engagement Hannah Sturrock.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in the census last year; it is a comprehensive piece of research. We look forward to seeing you online on May 21 to hear how we all can take the next steps in making adland more inclusive and diverse for everyone”.

Alongside Sturrock, speakers at May 21’s industry webinar include:

Rose Herceg, ACA D&I Committee Chair and President, WPP ANZ

Renata Yannoulis, ACA D&I Committee member and Senior Strategist, TBWA\Australia

Simon Wassef, ACA D&I Committee member and Chief Experience & Strategy Officer, Clemenger BBDO

Jessica Farrell, ACA D&I Committee member and General Manager, People & Culture ANZ and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ANZ, Publicis Groupe

“Once again, robust data on the state of the industry is crucial to overcoming gaps in the diversity of our people and their experiences of inclusion and belonging,” said ACA CEO, Tony Hale.

“Critically, there are no short-lived or short-term solutions. Create Space is a long-term commitment to setting standards, providing leadership, listening to our people and measuring progress every two years to ensure everyone feels they belong and have equal opportunities to contribute and thrive,” he said.

Those interested can register for the webinar here.