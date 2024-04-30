AWARD Calls For Hall Of Fame Nominations

AWARD Calls For Hall Of Fame Nominations
The Australasian Writers and Art Directors Association (AWARD) is inviting nominations for the AWARD Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades that honours outstanding members of the creative community.

Inductees are usually nominated by the AWARD membership and selected by an independent Committee, however, this is the first time nominations will be open to the broader industry.

AWARD Chair Mandie Van Der Merwe, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi said that the AWARD Hall of Fame sets out to recognise the best of the very best.

“Hall of Fame recognition is reserved for those who have defined a generation of advertising and shaped creativity.

“Those we look up to, who inspire us, and who have pioneered and achieved what few others have done or could ever do. Those who have made it to the top, stayed there, and will always remain there. The very few we can call legends,” she said.

AWARD inducted its first group of Hall of Famers at a glamorous event in Sydney on August 6 2009. Since then, some of the biggest names in creativity have been bestowed with the award including James McGrath (2023), David Droga (2013), Faie Davis and Sarah Barclay (2021), and David Blackley (2014). A new member is regularly inducted as part of the annual AWARD Awards festival.

ACA CEO Tony Hale welcomed AWARD’s announcement and encouraged the industry to nominate those who stand out for their cutting-edge creativity and commitment to challenging the status quo.

“Consider those who have made a remarkable creative contribution to the wider industry and who should be recognised alongside some of our biggest trailblazers,” he said.

Nominations close Friday 17 May 2024. This year’s inductees will be announced at an exclusive black-tie AWARD Hall of Fame event in August at This Way Up: Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity.




