Havas Red Wins PagerDuty PR Account

Havas Red has won the PagerDuty PR account in Australia, following a competitive pitch.

Havas Red has been tasked with growing awareness of PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud through earned media, effective media relations and executive visibility.

“We were impressed by HAVAS Red’s strategic approach and creative vision during the pitch process. It was their passion for storytelling, an impressive client roster, and above all – the team’s ambition for our brand, that influenced our final choice,” said Amberly Janke, senior manager, global PR, PagerDuty.

“As we navigate a critical growth phase for our company, re-engaging our efforts and customer focus in Australia, we are confident our partnership with HAVAS Red will not only elevate our brand positioning but also help foster meaningful engagement with our Australian customer base and the media,” added Amberly.

“It’s a privilege to work with a brand like PagerDuty, known for its groundbreaking operational cloud innovation and impressive growth trajectory. We are committed to contributing our part in their success, partnering closely with the PagerDuty comms and marketing team to drive renewed awareness and growth in the Australian market,” said Myrna Van Pelt, head of corporate and innovation at HAVAS Red Australia.

“Winning PagerDuty is testament to the people, strategy, and innovation we bring to corporate and B2B communications,” noted Shane Russell, CEO of HAVAS Red Australia. “Over the past year we’ve added many ambitious B2B clients that we’re supporting with strategy, media relations, crisis comms, thought leadership, executive visibility, social media, and more. We’re excited to help PagerDuty deliver a sustained presence here in Australia,” said Shane.