The Pistol Appoints Two New Account Directors

The Pistol has announced the appointment of two new account directors. Long-term Pistol staffer Rachel Fyfe has been promoted to account director, while Amy

Peddlesden joins the agency as an account director from a senior client strategy director role at Impressive Digital.

In their new roles, Fyfe will be responsible for continuing to build strong client relationships, while also mentoring the agency’s next generation of account leaders, while Peddlesden will be instrumental in leading client relationships, developing strategic initiatives and driving performance outcomes.

Fyfe joined The Pistol team in 2021 as a senior account manager, working on a range of client accounts and projects. Prior to this, she was a social and content lead at GrowthOps and a social media account manager at FWRD Agency.

Commenting on her appointment, The Pistol group account director, Ashley Grey, said: “Rachel’s promotion reflects her incredible growth and dedication to our agency and clients’ business. She is a natural leader and strategic thinker, with a deep understanding of our clients, team culture and the way we work.

“Her approach is rooted in innovation and a relentless drive to deliver meaningful results for clients. She has successfully led the growth of some our most complex client groups, while simultaneously nurturing and elevating the team around her. This promotion is a natural next step – I’m excited to see the leadership impact she’ll continue to bring in this next chapter.”

Peddlesden brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing and performance strategy to The Pistol, having held senior roles at both Impressive Digital and GrowthOps. She has worked across a range of verticals, including FMCG, retail and financial services.

Commenting on her new role, Peddlesden said: “I’m excited to be part of a team that values creativity and performance. I look forward to contributing to our clients’ success and driving meaningful results.”

“We are thrilled to have Amy join our team. Her strategic insight and dedication to client success make her a valuable asset as we continue to innovate and grow,” said Jamie Nosworthy, The Pistol CEO.

“We’re excited to have both Amy and Rachel in these important roles. Rachel’s deep connection to our business and Amy’s fresh perspective are a powerful combination that will help us continue to evolve and deliver exceptional work.”

The appointments follow a successful FY25 for The Pistol, which included the extension of partnerships with long-term clients MARS, Liquor Legends, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Forty Winks, and Prime Super, along with new client wins including Jura, Bosch eBike systems and UK outdoor retail leaders Cotswold Outdoor, Runner’s Need and Snow + Rock.

Both appointments are effective immediately.