Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer Australia

Osher Gunsberg Reveals The Insider Scoop On The Masked Singer Australia
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



The Masked Singer Australia is back, bigger and better than ever! B&T spoke with legendary host Osher Gunsberg and Paramount’s head of lifestyle programs, Tamara Simonaeu about the making of the show and got a behind the scenes scoop that you won’t want to miss.

The Masked Singer Australia releases tonight, 11th of September at 7.30pm on 10 And 10 Play. In our interview, Gunsberg revealed the glorious details of how singers run around in Obi Wan Kenobi garb between sets and the distressing costume we might find the presenter in.

B&T: The Masked Singer franchise exists all over the world, how is Masked Singer Australia different?

Osher Gunsberg: I think our relationship with celebrity, the reverence that we have, around people in the public eye is different.

We’d be able to very honestly say things about a person who’s potentially out of the mask in front of us that you wouldn’t get in other countries.

We are a country of people who just have a bit of a go. So we end up with people that otherwise you wouldn’t think would get out of the mask, get out of the mask.

B&T: There’s always pressure with these types of shows to be bigger and better each year. How will The Masked Singer Australia measure up to expectations this year?

Tamara Simonaeu: Well, it’s always about casting, you have to go bigger, go searching in completely different places for an amazing cast of people. So we think that we’ve done that. We’ve got a really incredible cast that will just blow people’s minds as they are revealed one by one.

B&T: How do you go about the process of casting people for the show?

TS: We run through people that we might have approached last year, who have said I might do it next year. Give me a year.

We then go through to random places to see if certain people have a secret singing voice that nobody knows about. And then we go to the biggest stars in the world. So our job is to convince the biggest music stars to sing in a crazy bonkers mask and hide their faces when they have spent their living showing their faces.

And then we just find those more random celebrities with the secret singing voices and convince them to, again put on a crazy bonkers mask and sing in front of the whole country!

B&T: How do people react when you ask them to be on The Masked Singer?

TS: Well there are people that have just said, absolutely not. And then there are people to whom I’ve said, “How about you just think about it for 24 hours? And I don’t accept your absolutely not.” And then sometimes that works, they come back with, “Okay, I’m thinking about it.” And when someone tells you they’re thinking about it, they are absolutely going to do it. Because they are so intrigued. And then when they do it, they have the most incredible time. And usually it ends in tears, happy tears.

It’s going behind the scenes of something that’s just so unique, you know, they then have to live this whole secret life for a month. And then keep a massive secret for however many months it takes between when the show’s finished being shot and when it’s on air. So these people have kept an almighty secret for quite a while now. And I’m sure they’ve been waiting for it to be revealed.

Once the promo start going on imagine you’re sitting at home with family. And then that’s you in a mask and only you know that’s you.

B&T: And how do they keep it a secret from everyone?

OG: I don’t know that detail. I can’t speak to the details of the system of how we keep them secret because it is kept secret from me. Because I would otherwise talk about it. I can tell you that I only really see them onstage in the mask. Occasionally, I will see them walk by if their mask is too big to travel to the studio and they wear like some just gigantic Obi Wan Kenobi smoke.

B&T: This year we have Blue Bottle, Grim Reaper, Snow Fox, Cow Girl -so many exciting characters. Who’s your favourite?

OG: There’s a couple. I think the singers who manage to really bring a personality to them are the ones who have the most fun with it.

Julia Morris’s kitten just fit, and she loved it, she would make little kitten noises up on stage standing next to me and it was hilarious.

This season Grim Reaper is so good. And the way the Grim Reaper embodies the character, it’s really great and it comes off to the crowd.

B&T: The Masked Singer Australia is very much a family show, are there any other audiences you are trying to target?

TS: Yeah, I think at the sweet spot it is a family show, because that’s actually a really hard thing to achieve. Attracting a full family that’s engaged is actually not as easy as it might sound.

We’re all about watching our different screens in different parts of the house. We all divide up. Because we all consume things so differently. And not many shows actually bring everyone back to the same room to watch together. So just getting the family together in a room to watch a show I think is quite a feat. And I think we do that.

B&T: Times have changed. I can’t remember the last time I sat down with my family and watched something. I think it might have been the FIFA Women’s World Cup. And it was just beautiful. Because I hadn’t done that in forever.

TS: There’s a whole generation of kids that probably haven’t done it ever. And you’re right. Maybe the first time was the World Cup. And there was a time when it was very normal for the whole family to sit and watch a show together. And that’s long passed, but there’s actually something beautiful and joyous about it. So I think you know, we’re pretty proud of that.

B&T: So why do you think people are so obsessed with the Masked Singer? What’s the magic?

TS: Magic is the family thing. The magic is the guessing as well. I don’t think there’s any other show where you have to go into your own work and you research and get really invested in your conviction of who is behind that mask and something that again, you can discuss the next day at work. You’re discussing online, you’re having a chat about it online, back and forth, and you can hear different things and then you know, everybody loves being right at the end of the day. Saying “Yeah, I was right. I knew it!”. It’s very satisfying.

B&T: Osher, if we were to find you hidden behind a mask, what would your character be?

OG: A gigantic blister pack of selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors, with only two left.

B&T: That’s very specific

OG: It is and anyone who’s just read that will be like, I know what that feels like.

B&T notes to the uneducated that a gigantic blister pack of selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors, is an anti-depressant.



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
854 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Strap Yourself In: It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part 1
  • Advertising

Strap Yourself In: It’s The B&T Awards Shortlist Part 1

It’s that time of the year again when B&T gets to play Santa Clause and hand out the best present an agency can get: notification that they’re on the shortlist for the B&T Awards. In todays instalment, we’re focusing on the Agency of the Year Awards, or AOTYs as they’re affectionality known internally. In total, […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign
  • Marketing

Kwik Kopy Australia Launches Magazine “Possible” To Amplify Latest Campaign

Kwik Kopy Australia, has launched the magazine “Possible” in an intimate launch event, hosted by Kwik Kopy Australia’s CEO, Sonia Shwabsky with 22 entrepreneurs, business owners and media. “We Make Possible” is the latest campaign with the launch of this magazine celebrating entrepreneurs and business owners across the nation who have succeeded against the odds. […]

oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth
  • Marketing

oOh!’s Retail Media Arm reooh Makes Senior Hires To Drive Growth

oOh!media’s retail media business, reooh, has made two senior appointments to capitalise on the fast-growing retail media sector. Experienced retail specialist Barry McGhee joins oOh! as general manager of reooh with Brad Morris working alongside McGee as product lead. Retail media is one of the fastest growing media sectors and is predicted to hit $3 […]

Is Elon Musk’s Proposed XHiring About To See LinkedIn Get Laid Off?
  • Opinion

Is Elon Musk’s Proposed XHiring About To See LinkedIn Get Laid Off?

In this guest post, Robert Francazio (lead image), general manager of growth at Revium, takes a look at Elon Musk’s mooted LinkedIn buster XHiring and what it will mean for marketers, brands and professionals… With his audacious dreams and remarkable propensity to disrupt, Elon Musk has repeatedly proven that when he sets his sights on […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport
  • Marketing

PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport

Sports-focused creative agency PostMatch has partnered with Stan Sport to launch a new integrated campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup France 2023. With just one day to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off, the campaign rallies support for the global event with the tagline: “Cheer On.” The “Cheer On” TVC  is fronted by Stan Sport’s […]

London Piccadilly during night evening
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

Sudipto Das: The Programmatic Supply Chain Isn’t One Size Fits All

Sudipto Das, VP advertiser solutions, APAC explains how we need to let go of the overly simplistic category-based view of the digital advertising supply chain and discover new opportunities for differentiation and value creation. The original vision was simple: Programmatic technology was introduced to solve challenges of scale and efficiency across the open internet. DSPs arose […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market
  • Media

Property Guru Andrew Winter Joins David Koch At Compare The Market

Property presenter Andrew Winter has joined Compare the Market, where he will be leading commentary on property news and trends. Following a year of rate rises, rental shortages, and increased demand for property, Winter said he was keen to speak out on issues impacting mortgage affordability. “Owning a property can be one of the most […]

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell’s Anjana Khallouf Joins Youth Agency Shameless Media

Thinkerbell’s former national head of earned Anjana Khallouf (lead image) has today joined youth media company Shameless Media, in a newly created Managing Director position. The career agency leader wrapped up at Thinkerbell last month after successfully growing the agency’s earned offering over the past two years. Prior to Thinkerbell, the native Kiwi spent the previous […]

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]