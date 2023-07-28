2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block

2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



There’s no doubt that The Block’s Scott Cam is a popular guy. The loveable builder-turned-presenter is in the running for the most popular presenter award at this year’s Logies (which he won in 2014), and his show The Block is one of the most-watched shows on Aussie TV, but has he always been so popular? 

“No, I’ve not always been popular,” Cam told B&T, before adding “but I’ve not been unpopular. You don’t want to be unpopular – that means no one likes you!” 

“I’ve been liked I suppose,” he says humbly. 

When asked if he was popular at school, Cam said “I was just a normal bloke at school, I wasn’t unpopular.” B&T thinks that means he was very popular. 

This Sunday, Scott Cam will be fighting it out for the “most popular presenter award” at this year’s Logies alongside the likes of Julia Morris and Hamish Blake. 

As well as discussing his popularity, Cam also made a dig at the Daily Mail following the tabloid’s claim that he will be leaving The Block

Speaking at an exclusive press launch for this year’s series of The Block in Melbourne yesterday, Cam left no room for doubt that he will be staying at Nine. 

“I wanted to say, and I haven’t told Shell this [co-host Shelley Craft], but two months ago…I signed a multi-year deal with….the Nine Network, “he teased. 

“So to all my friends at the Daily Mail – keep up the good work!” Cam joked as the audience cheered. 

“I love The Block and I love the Nine network. I’ve been here 24 years. And I couldn’t think of going anywhere else. I love it. I love the show. And I love the network and everyone in it”. 

This year’s The Block follows five couples as they renovate properties in Charming Street in Melbourne. 

It promises to be a firework-filled series with Nine’s head of content Adrian Swift saying that MAFS dinner parties don’t compare to the level of drama on this year’s The Block

B&T can’t wait!

Please login with linkedin to comment

logies The Block

Latest News

In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
  • Technology

In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns

In-game advertising is becoming increasingly commonplace within Australia’s advertising market, with more than two-thirds of marketers employing the channel. However, new data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau  Australia(IAB) has shown that campaign objectives are changing. Lead image L-R: Jonas Jaanimagi, tech lead, IAB Australia; Caitlin Huskins, commercial director, Azerion; Yun Yip, chief commercial officer iion; […]

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.