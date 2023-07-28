2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
There’s no doubt that The Block’s Scott Cam is a popular guy. The loveable builder-turned-presenter is in the running for the most popular presenter award at this year’s Logies (which he won in 2014), and his show The Block is one of the most-watched shows on Aussie TV, but has he always been so popular?
“No, I’ve not always been popular,” Cam told B&T, before adding “but I’ve not been unpopular. You don’t want to be unpopular – that means no one likes you!”
“I’ve been liked I suppose,” he says humbly.
When asked if he was popular at school, Cam said “I was just a normal bloke at school, I wasn’t unpopular.” B&T thinks that means he was very popular.
This Sunday, Scott Cam will be fighting it out for the “most popular presenter award” at this year’s Logies alongside the likes of Julia Morris and Hamish Blake.
As well as discussing his popularity, Cam also made a dig at the Daily Mail following the tabloid’s claim that he will be leaving The Block.
Speaking at an exclusive press launch for this year’s series of The Block in Melbourne yesterday, Cam left no room for doubt that he will be staying at Nine.
“I wanted to say, and I haven’t told Shell this [co-host Shelley Craft], but two months ago…I signed a multi-year deal with….the Nine Network, “he teased.
“So to all my friends at the Daily Mail – keep up the good work!” Cam joked as the audience cheered.
“I love The Block and I love the Nine network. I’ve been here 24 years. And I couldn’t think of going anywhere else. I love it. I love the show. And I love the network and everyone in it”.
This year’s The Block follows five couples as they renovate properties in Charming Street in Melbourne.
It promises to be a firework-filled series with Nine’s head of content Adrian Swift saying that MAFS dinner parties don’t compare to the level of drama on this year’s The Block.
B&T can’t wait!
Latest News
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
In-game advertising is becoming increasingly commonplace within Australia’s advertising market, with more than two-thirds of marketers employing the channel. However, new data from the Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia(IAB) has shown that campaign objectives are changing. Lead image L-R: Jonas Jaanimagi, tech lead, IAB Australia; Caitlin Huskins, commercial director, Azerion; Yun Yip, chief commercial officer iion; […]
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” Fans Turn Nasty Following Matilda’s Loss To Nigeria
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs, a move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.
Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
Starcom goes a little thespian, a little Shakespearean with its chief operating officer role, promoting Louise Romeo.
Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
Indie comms agency EVH announces LA office opening. Goes a little 90s pop synth duo for accompanying press imagery.
Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy
With the Wallabies melting away in recent matches, the team's tie-up with a chocolatier couldn't be more apt.
Gather Round – It’s The Best Of The Best Trade PRs!
If you think this top PRs list was influenced by the price of the booze they send us at Christmas you'd be 110% correct.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty
The ABC's stalwart adland expose Gruen is like a fine wine, just without the getting better or getting you pissed bit.
New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]
FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]
Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.
Will Tech Save Us? How Adland Created & Is Trying To Solve Ad-Funded Disinformation
It's the second in B&T's series into programmatic advertising. Fear not, we've edited most of the boring shit out.
“Selected Strokers” Ad Spiked By Ad Standards
B&T warns this article contains strong themes of sex and self pleasuring. That's piqued your interest now, hasn't it?
Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
As a disclaimer, B&T are strong supporters of our police. Just not the ones who fine you for doing a paltry 5kms over.
“F@cking Terrifying!” Gigantic Digital Barbie Stunt Goes Viral (But Not All Is As It Appears!)
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Margot Robbie is never enough". Maybe just not in this ginormous instance, however.
Watchdog Bans Nova’s Shocking Electric Collar Ad
B&T likes to run banned ad stories as a valuable lesson to all creatives. That and a bit of a laugh and a gawk, really.
Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
B&T loves to support young journalists before they inevitably turnout broken and bitter with a penchant for cheap red.
Atomic 212° Melbourne Expands Its Strategic & Account Service Offerings
Atomic 212° Melbourne announces new appointments while studiously segregating the Collingwood and Carlton fans.
Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
Study finds Aussies stressed & anxious over cost of living, as Dr Lowe sleeps soundly in his silk monogrammed pyjamas.
Five Heavy-Metal Thoughts Post Cannes ‘23
Thinking 2024 is going to be your Cannes Lions year? Well, read this before brushing up on your bonjours & fromageries.
Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
Here's a big thank you to our Women In Media judges & a nice change from the apologies & retractions we usually publish.
Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC
Do you love nothing more than a lazy weekend on the couch watching mindless violence? The UFC's coming to Foxtel.
Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
Will Tony & Peta be discussing the joys of chutney making, quilting & rose pruning tips on their new podcast, B&T asks?