2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block

There’s no doubt that The Block’s Scott Cam is a popular guy. The loveable builder-turned-presenter is in the running for the most popular presenter award at this year’s Logies (which he won in 2014), and his show The Block is one of the most-watched shows on Aussie TV, but has he always been so popular?

“No, I’ve not always been popular,” Cam told B&T, before adding “but I’ve not been unpopular. You don’t want to be unpopular – that means no one likes you!”

“I’ve been liked I suppose,” he says humbly.

When asked if he was popular at school, Cam said “I was just a normal bloke at school, I wasn’t unpopular.” B&T thinks that means he was very popular.

This Sunday, Scott Cam will be fighting it out for the “most popular presenter award” at this year’s Logies alongside the likes of Julia Morris and Hamish Blake.

As well as discussing his popularity, Cam also made a dig at the Daily Mail following the tabloid’s claim that he will be leaving The Block.

Speaking at an exclusive press launch for this year’s series of The Block in Melbourne yesterday, Cam left no room for doubt that he will be staying at Nine.

“I wanted to say, and I haven’t told Shell this [co-host Shelley Craft], but two months ago…I signed a multi-year deal with….the Nine Network, “he teased.

“So to all my friends at the Daily Mail – keep up the good work!” Cam joked as the audience cheered.

“I love The Block and I love the Nine network. I’ve been here 24 years. And I couldn’t think of going anywhere else. I love it. I love the show. And I love the network and everyone in it”.

This year’s The Block follows five couples as they renovate properties in Charming Street in Melbourne.

It promises to be a firework-filled series with Nine’s head of content Adrian Swift saying that MAFS dinner parties don’t compare to the level of drama on this year’s The Block.

B&T can’t wait!