2023 Logie Awards: Hamish Blake, Julia Morris & Leigh Sales To Battle It Out For Gold

Hamish Blake and Julia Morris are two of the names that will be battling it out for the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.

The nominations for the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced this morning at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, at an event hosted by Seven’s Kylie Gillies, Nine’s Sylvia Jeffreys and Network 10’s Tristan MacManus.

There are seven nominees for the distinguished TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, with the winner being determined by public vote.

These are:

  • Entertainer, broadcaster, and comedian Hamish Blake
  • Presenter and comedian Julia Morris
  • Presenter and journalist Leigh Sales
  • Actor Mark Coles Smith
  • Presenter and broadcaster Osher Günsberg
  • Presenter, writer and comedian Shaun Micallef
  • Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger

TV WEEK editorial director Amber Giles said: “We are thrilled to see such a fantastic list of nominees for this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards. Congratulations to the incredibly talented, passionate people up for Logies. We can’t wait to find out the winners on July 30, in Sydney.”

Voting will open for all popular awards at 9.00am AEST today and remain open until the end of the red carpet telecast on Sunday 30 July at 7.30pm AEST, except for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award, which, for the first time ever, will stay open throughout the telecast and close at 10.30pm AEST. Those watching at home have the chance to help shape Australian television history, live on the night, with their vote for who should take out the evening’s big award. Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogies.com.au.

The full list of nominees across all popular and outstanding categories:

Most Popular Awards

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 730 Report, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

 

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC

 

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor

James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network

Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC

Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

 

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network

Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix

Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network

Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

 

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Home and Away, Seven Network

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Savage River, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network

 

Most Popular Entertainment Program

AGT, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

The Voice, Seven Network

 

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

 

Most Popular Comedy Program

Fisk Series 2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

Wellmania, Netflix

 

Most Popular Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

 

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC

Back Roads, ABC

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

 

Most Outstanding Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC

Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress

Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan

Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan

Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS

Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network

Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Black Snow, Stan

Five Bedrooms, Paramount+

In Our Blood, ABC

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Significant Others, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Fisk S2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Summer Love, ABC

Taskmaster, Network 10

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network

A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC

Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC

Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC

Four Corners – How Many More, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10

2023 Australian Open, 9Network

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network

State of Origin, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Barrumbi Kids, SBS

Bluey, ABC

Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Surviving Summer, Netflix

Turn Up The Volume, ABC

Ultimate Classroom, Network 10

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

Revealed: Trafficked, Stan

The Australian Wars, SBS

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network 10

A limited number of red-carpet bleacher seats and ceremony seats will go on sale today at 9.00am via Ticketek for enthusiasts to secure their spot to watch the glamour and excitement of the red-carpet arrivals and the live awards show in a dedicated fan zone at The Star Sydney.

The Star Entertainment Groups’ managing director and chief executive officer Robbie Cooke said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Logies back to Sydney next month and can’t wait to help bring this prestigious event to life for fans as the who’s who of Australian television take over our Sydney entertainment precinct.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

With its trademark razzle-dazzle the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Seven and 7Plus on Sunday 30 July and hosted by comedian Sam Pang.

Logies 2023

