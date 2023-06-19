2023 Logie Awards: Hamish Blake, Julia Morris & Leigh Sales To Battle It Out For Gold
Hamish Blake and Julia Morris are two of the names that will be battling it out for the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.
The nominations for the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards were announced this morning at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, at an event hosted by Seven’s Kylie Gillies, Nine’s Sylvia Jeffreys and Network 10’s Tristan MacManus.
There are seven nominees for the distinguished TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, with the winner being determined by public vote.
These are:
- Entertainer, broadcaster, and comedian Hamish Blake
- Presenter and comedian Julia Morris
- Presenter and journalist Leigh Sales
- Actor Mark Coles Smith
- Presenter and broadcaster Osher Günsberg
- Presenter, writer and comedian Shaun Micallef
- Entertainer and presenter Sonia Kruger
TV WEEK editorial director Amber Giles said: “We are thrilled to see such a fantastic list of nominees for this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards. Congratulations to the incredibly talented, passionate people up for Logies. We can’t wait to find out the winners on July 30, in Sydney.”
Voting will open for all popular awards at 9.00am AEST today and remain open until the end of the red carpet telecast on Sunday 30 July at 7.30pm AEST, except for the coveted TV WEEK Gold Logie Award, which, for the first time ever, will stay open throughout the telecast and close at 10.30pm AEST. Those watching at home have the chance to help shape Australian television history, live on the night, with their vote for who should take out the evening’s big award. Fans can now vote for their favourites from the shortlisted nominees at tvweeklogies.com.au.
The full list of nominees across all popular and outstanding categories:
Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Leigh Sales, 730 Report, ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor
James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network
Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC
Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network
Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix
Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network
Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network
Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan
Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Heartbreak High, Netflix
Home and Away, Seven Network
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Savage River, ABC
The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
AGT, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
The Voice, Seven Network
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
60 Minutes, 9Network
7.30, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
Fisk Series 2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
Wellmania, Netflix
Most Popular Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC
Back Roads, ABC
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Travel Guides, 9Network
Most Outstanding Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan
Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC
Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress
Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan
Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan
Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan
Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC
Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS
Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS
Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network
Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Black Snow, Stan
Five Bedrooms, Paramount+
In Our Blood, ABC
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Significant Others, ABC
The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Fisk S2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Summer Love, ABC
Taskmaster, Network 10
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network
A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network
Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC
Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC
Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC
Four Corners – How Many More, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10
2023 Australian Open, 9Network
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network
State of Origin, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Barrumbi Kids, SBS
Bluey, ABC
Crazy Fun Park, ABC
Surviving Summer, Netflix
Turn Up The Volume, ABC
Ultimate Classroom, Network 10
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC
Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
Revealed: Trafficked, Stan
The Australian Wars, SBS
Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network 10
A limited number of red-carpet bleacher seats and ceremony seats will go on sale today at 9.00am via Ticketek for enthusiasts to secure their spot to watch the glamour and excitement of the red-carpet arrivals and the live awards show in a dedicated fan zone at The Star Sydney.
The Star Entertainment Groups’ managing director and chief executive officer Robbie Cooke said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Logies back to Sydney next month and can’t wait to help bring this prestigious event to life for fans as the who’s who of Australian television take over our Sydney entertainment precinct.”
The TV WEEK Logie Awards is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
With its trademark razzle-dazzle the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Seven and 7Plus on Sunday 30 July and hosted by comedian Sam Pang.
