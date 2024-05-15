Red Rooster And Four‘N Twenty Team Up To Rev Up “Aussie-ness” Ahead Of Footy Final Season

Australian chicken shop, Red Rooster, has united with Four’N Twenty pies, creating a very Aussie brand collaboration by launching a limited edition chicken & gravy pie ahead of the Australian footy final season.

The ‘very Aussie’ campaign targets an 18-34 year old demographic, looking for an on-the-go, one-handed eat, lunch solution, aiming to satisfy Australia’s chicken cravings as we head into winter and footy final season.

The launch is supported by a fully integrated creative campaign via Leo Burnett Australia, including 15’ TVC, online, social, digital, radio and OOH, plus the introduction of specially designed merchandise available through the Red Rooster merchandise website.

Ashley Hughes, director of marketing, Red Rooster, said this is a “truly innovative partnership of two much loved iconic Aussie brands and an exciting time of change and innovation for Reds”.

She added: “We are excited to expose Reds and our roast chicken & gravy flavours to a new and wider audience and embed the brand further in Aussie pop culture by collaborating with another highly recognisable iconic Australian food brand,” said Hughes.

“Four’N Twenty is famous for its pies, and we are famous for our chicken, and in my book, that makes this the perfect partnership. And we all know how much Australians love their pies, so we are very confident this limited edition menu item will be a hit with our customers, especially those heading to the footy and needing a delicious on-the-go winter lunch option to satisfy their cravings”.

Marijke Spain, creative director, Leo Burnett, added: “We were excited to see a brief about the coming together of two iconic Australian brands. In the spirit of our Reds platform, which celebrates the crazy things people do to satisfy their chicken cravings, we brought this partnership to life in an iconic Aussie scenario – a pie at the footy.

The TVC launches 15 May across TV and other channels for seven weeks to 2 July. The new Red Rooster x Four ‘N Twenty Chicken & Gravy pie is available for a limited time only from May 15, on menus at Reds restaurants nationally, via drive thru, dine in, take away, click and collect and delivery.

As for the pie becoming a regular menu item? “Watch this space,” concluded Hughes.

