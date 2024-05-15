News Corp Rolls Out Shoppable And Targeted In Time View Ad Formats

News Corp Australia today announced significant advancements across its advertising solutions with the launch of Shoppable ScrollX and enhancements to Targeted Time in View (TTIV). By strategically combining cutting-edge data insights with innovative ad formats, News is transforming the way brands can engage with consumers.

Managing Director Client Partnerships Lou Barrett said: “Shoppable ScrollX and the enhanced TTIV are changing the game. The real benefit is that your customers are able to shop right from the point of inspiration.”

The Shoppable ScrollX ad format converts content into a dynamic virtual storefront. Through an immersive full-screen mobile experience customers can explore and purchase products seamlessly within editorial content. Early testing of the format saw a 37 percent* higher click-through rate than existing ScrollX ads, merging high-impact visuals with frictionless buying.

Shoppable ScrollX, powered by technology from Vudoo and Bonzai, works seamlessly with Intent Connect’s new BuyNow segments. These segments are designed to capture real-time shoppers. They identify digital traffic which is actively researching related products, ensuring brands reach the right audience at the right time with precision. BuyNow segments cut through the noise revealing the path to purchase so that resources aren’t wasted.

Managing Director Client Product Pippa Leary said: “This isn’t just about technology – it’s about understanding consumer behaviour and creating advertising experiences that are both valuable and enjoyable.”

News Corp Australia has also made significant enhancements to its Targeted Time in View solution, empowering advertisers to deliver high-impact video and display experiences tailored to user interests.

The updated solution elevates video and display advertising with sophisticated contextual targeting, placing brand messages in highly relevant, trusted environments. Adaptive video streaming within TTIV delivers fast load times and smooth playback, maximising message impact.

Director Commercial Data, Video and Product Paul Blackburn said: “Our commitment to data-driven insights and innovation fuels these solutions. We’re helping advertisers navigate a privacy-compliant cookieless future with confidence.”

News Corp Australia unveiled Shoppable ScrollX and an enhanced Targeted Time in View at D_Coded, the company’s annual digital marketing event for advertising, marketing and media executives.