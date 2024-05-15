Fortress Games Hits Play On Partnership With Havas Network’s Organic And One Green Bean
Fortress, the ultimate games, culture and experience destination – has appointed Organic, One Green Bean and the Havas Network to handle PR, social and content for the brand.
Lead image: from left to right, Laura Byrne, head of content, One Green Bean, Beth Appleton, CMO at Fortress Games, Annabelle Gigliotti, managing partner, Organic Publicity.
Primarily, Organic and One Green Bean will set a strategic communications vision for Fortress Games in Australia and globally. With two awe-inspiring venues (Sydney and Melbourne), offering hundreds of playable devices and interactive experiences, Fortress has fast become a one-stop destination for, not only gamers, but entertainment seekers of all ages.
Ready to spread the word about its unique offering, and support Fortress’ ambitions to become the world’s number one games culture destination, Organic and One Green Bean will handle ongoing consumer and trade publicity, including events, corporate profiling, and general consumer awareness. As well as social media content creation and strategy.
“As we look to expand both in Australia and our online global brand, it was obvious that the team at Organic led by Annabelle (Gigliotti) was the perfect fit for us. Their understanding of our business, the diverse gaming community, and proven expertise across PR, social and strategy to continue to build momentum that Fortress is the home of games culture and IRL social experiences make them the ideal partner for Fortress Australia,” said Beth Appleton, CMO at Fortress Games.
“Having worked with the incredible team at Fortress for some epic client events and activations, team Organic fell in love with the awesome venues. As we delved deeper into the lore, the experience, and the vision we wanted to be a part of the Fortress journey,” said Annabelle Gigliotti, managing partner, Organic publicity.
Together with gaming, entertainment and lifestyle partners, Fortress delivers online and in-person programs that connect thousands of Australians through games. These include open experiential activations, community focused social events, professional esports tournaments and broadcast productions.
The first location of its kind in Australia, Fortress Melbourne opened in 2020 and was followed by the opening of Fortress Sydney in 2023. Both are multilevel complexes which include exciting dining and drinking venues such as 2315, a sci-fi-themed cocktail bar. The inclusive and immersive experience helps take any social gathering to the next level, whether it be cocktails with friends, dining with a difference or kids’ dream birthday parties.
