TEDxSydney Splits Into Two; Check Its New Creative Program

TEDxSydney has unveiled a revised creative program in partnership with the University of Sydney. This will see the TEDxSydney annual flagship event replaced by two specially-curated, intimate events designed to cater to the evolving interests of Australians.

The popular TEDxSydney Youth event will now be supported by two TEDxSydney Salons, an intimate evening event format which TEDxSydney CEO, Susan McMahon, says allows Australians to connect more deeply on specific topics with like-minded people across industries.

Susan McMahon, CEO of TEDxSydney, said: “We know our community is seeking connection through tailored experiences. We also acknowledge that the Australian live events landscape more broadly is evolving. Our long-term strategic goal is to provide a platform for meaningful discussion and facilitate the exchange of ideas that drive action, innovation and leadership. We’re excited to see what evolutionary opportunities this new, refreshed approach will bring to the individuals and thought leaders shaping Australia’s contemporary society and the future.”

The first TEDxSydney Salon on 27 June will focus on ‘Net Zero’ emphasising sustainability and environmental responsibility in partnership with Presenting Partner, the University of Sydney.

Professor Mark Scott, vice-chancellor and Ppesident of The University of Sydney, said: “We are proud to once again partner with TEDxSydney in 2024 to facilitate the exchange of ideas, creativity, and innovation for the global good. The University of Sydney and TEDxSydney share an ambition to solve the greatest challenges of our time by bringing together brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds in pursuit of a better world. We look forward to exploring the opportunities presented by net zero and artificial intelligence, and hearing the unique perspectives of future generations.”

Sydneysiders can also mark their calendars for the TEDxSydney Youth event, curated by young visionaries and uniquely designed to inspire an intergenerational audience, on 29 August in Parramatta. A second Salon will delve into ‘Advancements in Artificial Intelligence’, exploring the ethical implications of innovations in AI, with dates to be confirmed later this year.

Australians can sign up now to learn more about TEDxSydney events, including the first Salon:

Event: TEDxSydney Salon

Theme: Net Zero

Time: Evening, exact time to be announced.

Duration: 2 hours

Date: 27 June 2024

Venue: Big Top at Luna Park Sydney

Pricing: Concession Registration starting from $39.50, Standard Registration from $49.50

Registration: Sign up now to be the first to know when tickets go on sale later this month: https://tedxsydney.com/