Who’s In Charge? B&T Reveals The Best Of The Best Industry Association Chiefs!
In a fiercely competitive and talented industry the industry bodies bring a sense of unity and togetherness.
The heads of these bodies are the careful diplomats making sure that the industry successfully navigates the challenges in our way. This is why for this week’s B&T’s Best of the Best we are rightfully celebrating the advertising, marketing and media industry’s associations chiefs.
Last week, we looked at the Best of the Best independent creative agency leaders and two weeks ago, we named the Best of the Best holding company creative agency leaders. But there is still plenty more to come with
So who placed where? Well without further ado here are your Best of the Best Industry Association Chiefs:
10. Andrea Martens, CEO, ADMA
Martens has been at the helm of the Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA) for more than five years now and is a true pioneer when it comes to navigating a rapidly shifting market.
Known for her extensive experience in digital transformations, Martens’ prestigious CV includes roles as Unilever’s VP of marketing and Jurlique’s global chief brand officer.
A keen advocate of equality, Martens recently launched an initiative for IWD 2024 to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country.
9. Bridget Fair, CEO, Free TV
There are few people who have fought harder for the rights of free-to-air TV than Bridget Fair. She has been a key advocate in defending FTA TV from streaming giants and isn’t afraid to speak out about decisions made by the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee about prominence and anti-siphoning laws.
Prior to joining Free TV in 2018, Fair held several senior media roles including group chief of corporate and regulatory affairs at Seven. She has also worked as a general counsel for SBS as well as a legal counsel for the ABC.
8. Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO, OMA
It has been just over a year now since Elizabeth McIntyre took over the lofty position of CEO of the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and she has already had a significant impact on the Australian out-of-home (OOH) market.
OOH revenues continue to climb and McIntyre has also overseen the introduction of the industry’s first OOH industry-wide automated insertion order tool, Oasis, as well as the small matter of MOVE 2.0.
Before joining OMA, McIntyre spent the past 12 years as group CEO for Think Brick Australia, Concrete Masonry Association of Australia and the Australian Roofing Tile Association, collectively.
7. Vanessa Lyons, CEO, ThinkNewsBrands
Print publishing is sadly often overlooked for newer, shinier mediums. But despite this challenge, Lyons has gone to great lengths to re-educate the industry about the power of news. She has spearheaded several highly valuable research initiatives looking into the impact of advertising through different mediums, she also regularly speaks at industry educational events.
Appointed CEO role in January 2021, Lyons brought over 20 years of marketing experience to the role. She previously held a range of senior marketing positions including general manager, marketing and customer experience at Wilson Parking, group head of marketing at insurance business AUB Group, and stints at both Telstra and Philips.
6. Tony Hale, CEO, ACA
Hale is a key leader in the industry and a well-respected driver of change. It is little wonder that he will soon be celebrating a decade as the CEO of the Advertising Council Australia (ACA). The ACA’s Create Space census, for instance, has led the way in shining a light on gender and other inequalities in the sector.
Hale’s hugely impressive career stretches over more than 30 years — previously he was a director at Clemenger BBDO (where he picked up several awards) and CEO at The Newspaper Works.
5. Sam Buchanan, CEO, IMAA
In his four-year tenure as CEO of the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), Buchanan has been a vociferous ambassador of the indies media agencies. Buchanan has expertly brought the agencies in the growing sector together, positioning them as the leaders in the market on everything from client relationships and results to employee value propositions.
As such, it’s no wonder that the IMAA is attracting new members as quickly as indies pop up. As well as growing his broad church, Buchanan has also improved the offering of the IMAA — the body recently added 44 new group deals for its members covering everything from IT solutions providers and cybersecurity systems to business insurance.
Buchanan had previously worked in executive roles for organisations including Fairfax Media (now Nine Publishing), Jetstar Media, News Corp Australia, Prime 7 and SCA, as well as a variety of media agencies.
4. Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB
Le Roy has spent nearly eight years at the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and is a well-known and very respected face in the industry. She has constantly steered the IAB in the right direction and is one of the first to acknowledge how big-picture themes such as AI and gambling ad bans will impact the digital advertising market.
Before joining the IAB, Le Roy had a stellar career in research and strategy. Her previous roles include chief operating officer at Gateway Research and general manager of insight and research at Fairfax Media.
3. Kim Portrate, CEO, ThinkTV
A famed straight-talker, Portrate is a highly adept community builder who unites leaders from across the industry for honest and very frank discussions. Something we all need now more than ever!
A talented public speaker, Portrate has been open and candid about her own career path and frequently invests her time and energy in helping the industry leaders of tomorrow.
Prior to being CEO of ThinkTV Australia, she was CMO of Helloworld and general manager of consumer marketing at Tourism Australia.
2. Sophie Madden, CEO, MFA
Under Madden’s leadership, the Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has consistently grown in importance and power. A highly experienced CEO, Madden knows how important it is keep moving and ensure the industry is always evolving.
Earlier this year the MFA expanded its foundation digital training course, MFA Digital Foundations, to all clients and professionals for non-member agencies and businesses. With a total of 1,700 participants in 2023 – 25 per cent of whom were marketers and media owners – the MFA e-learning program is one of the industry’s largest learning platforms.
The MFA holds the industry accountable through a number of surveys including the annual MFA Industry Census which takes a deep dive into the welfare of the talent working in the industry.
Madden has been CEO of the MFA for an impressive 11 years now. Before this, she was marketing services head at Kraft Food and global head of media at Vodafone in Dublin.
1. Josh Faulks, CEO, AANA
Now in his second year as chief of the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), Faulks shows no sign of slowing down. After taking the reigns of the AANA in October 2022 Faulks has transformed the organisation into one of the industry’s most vibrant and forward-looking communities.
The recent AANA RESET for Growth event in Sydney hosted an impressive roster of industry leaders both in Australia and globally, showing the calibre of talent that Faulks has been able to attract. The glittering speaker list included the brains behind some of last year’s most successful global advertising campaigns such as Barbie and the Matildas.
Prior to taking the hot seat at the AANA, Faulks has worked across government and as director at KPMG Australia.
But there is still plenty more to come. Speaking to B&T as part of our Fast 10 series, he said his highlight of 2023 was: “the reaction from our members and the impact we had on the industry from all the hard work the team put in across so many great initiatives and events. It is great to see we are making such a positive difference to the industry”.
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best
Latest News
Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song
It's great news for Accenture Song, very bad news for the Initiative company card with this triple leaving do.
Pizza Hut Fined $2.5m For Spamming Customers
To be honest, if you're going to spam customers, cheap pizza deals is probably on the low side of the dodgy scale.
Jetstar & Qantas Perception Ratings Soar After Bonza Cancelled Flights, YouGov Finds
This poll is further proof nothing builds a positive brand image like your competitor monumentally f@cking up.
Pedigree Launches AI-Powered Ad Initiative To Give All Dogs A Home, Via Colenso BBDO & Nexus Studios
B&T encourages this dog adoption initiative. And that's despite us barely being able to look after our own selves.
Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller
Apparent charged with Flight Centre's Corporate Traveller creative. Has avoided any gags about stolen hotel bathrobes.
South African Tourism CMO: ‘We Want Consumers To Experience SA Through The Eyes Of A Child’
B&T chats with South African tourism's Aussie CMO. Admittedly, we had to quickly rectify our Barossa Valley questions.
Market Research Firm TRA Names KFC’s “Look On the Fried Side Of Life” As Australia’s Favourite Ad
A poll of everyday Aussies has revealed our favourite ads. And it'll make difficult reading for the Harvey Norman team.
‘A Big, Big Step In The Right Direction’: Media Buyers React To News Corp’s D_Coded
There was a universal thumbs up for News' D_Coded event. Although there were calls for glitter bombs at the finale.
CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024
Vogue Codes is a top initiative encouraging women into STEM-based careers. All while wearing Jimmy Choos, apparently.
Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead
Seasoned adlander Garbutt joins the outdoor association. Says he's got the DOOH down pat, but working on the PDOOH.
TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season
Although B&T typically shuns predictions, we're expecting big numbers for Peter Dutton's Budget reply speech tonight.
D_Coded panel: ‘If You Are A Marketer Handling Data And Haven’t Spoken To Legal, You’re In Trouble’
This fiery panel was a highlight of Tuesday's D_Coded event. Not that it spilled out into the carpark.
SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants
SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion. SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant […]
Tracker App Launches, Promising Consumers A Read On Brand’s & Products Sustainability Chops
Shoppers can now get access to sustainability information at their fingertips through Tracker, a first-of-its-kind mobile app. The Tracker app centralises sustainability data into a single, easy-to-understand format, helping shoppers make informed choices about the brands and products they support. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of their favourite supermarket, chemist or department store item […]
Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%
Social media agency Channel Factory announces a significant lift in staff numbers. Doesn't thank Tuesday's Budget.
Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
As is often said, you can never have too much strategy. Same can't be said of programmatic & AI.
Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration
Do you like to drape yourself in sheepskin, flannelette & weird, wooly hats? Tasmania in winter is for you.
Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner
Netball WA appoints 303 MullenLowe for its brand strategy. Any mention of Gina also now strictly forbidden.
RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account
Got family or friends working at RyvalMedia? Say ta-tah to shit birthday presents as agency pricks RedBalloon's media.
“First We Get Plastered Then We Fill Your Holes” – Tradies Face Ad Standards Ire
As juvenile as this plasterer's tagline is, it does sound like the plot to most adult films.
ANZ, Lyre’s, Uber, Adam Ballesty & An Australian Of The Year – More Big Names Join Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!
Judging by this cavalcade of A-listers set to star in Cairns, a selfie stick is now mandatory for all attendees.
Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!
It's another teaser to the awesome talent you can expect in Cairns. Oddly, no sign of the B&T staff barbershop quartet.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s Steve Martin & Jamie Wynne-Morgan Sign Off From Agency They Set Up
Will Steve and Jamie ape Maurice and Charles with their new agency name? Stay tuned to B&T to find out.
Netflix Has Google & Amazon In Crosshairs With Ad Server Launch
Is your dream weekend Uber Eats & a Netflix binge? More toilet breaks are on the way, as streamer amps up ad offerings.
Boom, Boom, Boom! Get Ready For the Boomtown Bus Whisking You To Cannes in Cairns, Presented By Pinterest In Style!
Worried your hibiscus print kaftan might overshadow things in Cairns? Fear not, as you can see this bus from space.
On The Menu Joins Forces With TBWA\Melbourne To Melt Freezer Shame
This campaign "fights misconceptions about frozen food". Ice-cream, pies, Sara Lee! What misconceptions, B&T asks?
IMAA Announces Digi-Byte Event Featuring Industry’s Top Talent Plus “Immersive” Gaming Competition
The indies fan group unveils plans for its newest event. Says anyone in a WPP running singlet will be refused entry.
Bowel Cancer Revealed As Australia’s Deadliest Creature In New Campaign, Via Ogilvy Health
Does your office have a secret & serial farter? Possibly lure them out with this important bowel cancer campaign.
TEDxSydney Splits Into Two; Check Its New Creative Program
TEDxSydney moves to Luna Park's Big Top in June. Get motivated & throw up on the Wild Mouse at the very same time.
TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures
Think sheep husbandry programs are TV's missing link? You can't complain with Farmer Wants A Wife AND Clarkson's Farm.
Paper Moose and Innocean Australia launch Love Our Work Industry Charter
It's a top initiative fostering harmony in the creative space. Not to downplay the unbridled joy of destroying a rival.
IAB: Privacy Act Changes Might Lead To “Nonsensical Outcomes” For Digital Advertising As Industry Wrings Hands
B&T front row at the IAB's Data & Privacy Summit. So private, in fact, attendees were wearing fake moustaches.
Fortress Games Hits Play On Partnership With Havas Network’s Organic And One Green Bean
The games culture destination names local agency roster who'll hopefully explain what a games culture destination is.
Fabulate Launches New List Of Fastest Growing Aussie Creators, Including Leah Halton, Across Social Media
A list of who's hot in Australia's influencer/creator world's here. And it's bad news for foodies angling for a freebie.
Find Your Work-Life Balance: ‘Airbnb’ Your Next Job With ViewJobs
Farmer Wants A Wife piqued your interest in all things regional? See who's hiring with this regional job initiative.
Madeleine Hawcroft Joins Deadset Studios As Executive Producer
Madeleine Hawcroft has joined the Deadset Studios team. Confirms she is of no relation to Russel.