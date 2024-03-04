Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA), has launched a new initiative to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country.

Lead image: ADMA Website

This year, as the world embraces the theme #InspireInclusion for International Women’s Day on March 8, ADMA is asking people to nominate women who embody the principles of a gender-equal world – one that’s not only free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination but is also diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Their achievements and stories will then be highlighted across ADMA’s social network and in its newsletter, which goes to more than 80,000 marketers across the country.

“Throughout the marketing industry, there lie countless untold stories of women whose dedication, innovation, and leadership drive our industry forward. This International Women’s Day, as we spotlight the remarkable achievements of these women, we’re not just recognising their excellence; we’re offering a platform to inspire and elevate the entire marketing community,” said Andrea Martens, CEO, ADMA.

“Celebrating these unsung heroes is vital – it’s about acknowledging their impact, learning from their journeys, and empowering the next generation of female leaders. Let’s come together to #InspireInclusion and make every voice heard, every contribution valued, and every achievement celebrated”.

After nomination, ADMA will reach out to congratulate these women, inviting them to share why they are passionate about marketing, along with a preferred photo and their permission to publicly share their profiles. All featured profiles will be celebrated on ADMA’s website and social media channels on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Nominations are open until Wednesday, March 6 at 11:59 PM. This initiative is not just about recognising excellence; it’s a call to action for everyone within the industry to support and uplift the incredible women amongst us.