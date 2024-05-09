“She’s A National Treasure For Australia And A Human Treasure For The Planet” – Warner Bros’ Josh Goldstine on Margot Robbie, Barbie And Marketing

“She’s A National Treasure For Australia And A Human Treasure For The Planet” – Warner Bros’ Josh Goldstine on Margot Robbie, Barbie And Marketing
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was a star-studded line-up at the AANA’s Reset for Growth in Sydney yesterday with speakers from some of last year’s biggest marketing campaigns invited to take the stage.

Top of the agenda was Josh Goldstine – president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros, Picture Group. Goldstine was dialing into the conference from the US.

Goldstine spoke candidly about what it was really like to lead the marketing efforts behind Barbie – largely hailed to be one of the best-marketed films of all-time.

One of the biggest risks he said was the initial teaser trailer in which young girls can be seen gawping at a giant Barbie.

Despite being someone who “loved market research” and “data”, Goldstine said he wanted to do something with “this very first piece of AV material which was unexpected”.

“We were sort of inspired by the opening of the movie to do a parody of 2001 [2001: A Space Odyssey],” Goldstine said in reference to the famous ‘the dawn of man’ scene.

“It’s this sort of reference to this kind of classic cinephile moment from 2001. And it’s certainly the last thing that you would expect from a little girl Barbie movie,” he went on.

There was no unanimous evidence that a teaser in that style would be a success, Goldstine said. The data was not the strongest in favour of the style and there was push back from the global marketing team he explained.

“We have a global team and we sort of reached out and quizzed the various markets and I started getting these collective emails from everyone – ‘No, that’s not the right piece. That’s not the right tone. It’s not what we should be doing for Barbie’”.

Their willingness to not go with the highest testing material and choose something that would defy those expectations was an important first step in recalibrating how people see Barbie he went on.

One of the toughest challenges for marketing Barbie was making it relevant to a wide audience in an increasingly divided world.

“One of the worries we had when we got to America was that people would think ‘this is the politically correct Barbie, the woke Barbie.”

To test whether this was the case they screened Barbie in a very Republican conservative area of Texas.

To their welcome surprise, the women in the audience cheered when America Ferrara gave her famous speech about how hard it is to be a woman in today’s world.

“It was an incredibly gratifying indicator for us that this movie was not about your political affiliations or your ideas or your liberalism or your conservative intent. It touched something deep and universal about what it meant to be a woman.”

If there was one woman that Goldstine couldn’t give enough praise to it was Margot Robbie.

“First of all she’s a national treasure for Australia and she’s a human treasure for the planet. She is everything you could hope for she is brilliant, she is tenacious. She is unapologetic and she is an extraordinary producer.”

“I could spend the next hour talking about the virtues of Margot Robbie.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruict InsideOut For PR Account
  • Marketing

WPC Group & NextGen Jobs Recruict InsideOut For PR Account

Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by WPC Group/NextGen Jobs. InsideOut PR will support WPC Group/NextGen Jobs’ pivotal role in the skilled trade landscape, empowering young people from all backgrounds to start a career in an industry they’re passionate about. “We are excited to work with WPC Group and NextGen Jobs, and we […]

M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Group Invite Emerging Artists To Create Visions Of A Better Future

M&C Saatchi Group and London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery have announced the third edition of their annual international art initiative – the Art for Change Prize. The free-to-enter Art for Change Prize aims to make art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. It celebrates emerging artistic talent and serves to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual […]

Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
  • Media

Thorpie & Matildas Superstars Join The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

It’s time to put on your running shoes, Australia! The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play. Beau Ryan has gathered 11 celebrity teams of racers and their loved ones and convinced them to head out on the world’s favourite race. Ian Thorpe & Christian Miranda – Childhood Mates […]

Greenpeace Launches Heartbreaking Call To End Deforestation Via Dropbear
  • Campaigns

Greenpeace Launches Heartbreaking Call To End Deforestation Via Dropbear

Australia is undergoing a mostly hidden deforestation crisis on a globally concerning scale. To help spread awareness, Greenpeace has teamed up with Photoplay director Dropbear to release a compelling animated campaign that pulls on the heartstrings of all Australians who care about our native animals and environment. Every two minutes, an MCG-sized area of forest […]

ABC Launches Two New Channels Combining Kids, Family & General Titles
  • Media

ABC Launches Two New Channels Combining Kids, Family & General Titles

The ABC will introduce two new channels in June—ABC Family and ABC Entertains—and four new innovative digital streams that will combine the best kids’, family, and general entertainment titles. The new channels will make it easier for audiences to find the programs they love. They will showcase the ABC’s catalogue of family and entertainment programs […]

Wests Tigers Lose One Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal In Hagipantelis Fallout
  • Marketing

Wests Tigers Lose One Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal In Hagipantelis Fallout

The Wests Tigers have confirmed that Brydens Lawyers will end their one-million-dollar partnership with the club at the end of the 2024 season. The law firm first joined the club in 2015 and upgraded to a principal shirtfront partnership in 2016. In an official statement shared to the Tigers’ website today, it was announced the […]