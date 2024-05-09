Coles’ FightMND Fundraiser Takes Off For Big Freeze 10

Coles’ support of FightMND has been strengthened for the Big Freeze 10 through new fundraising initiatives from partnerships with Flybuys and major brands, including Peters Ice Cream, Cadbury and Solo.

For the first time, Coles customers can convert their Flybuys points into donations for FightMND during the Big Freeze 10 campaign, which commenced yesterday and concludes on Friday, 21 June. 1,000 points equate to a $5 donation for the charity.

The initiative coincides with FightMND’s tenth anniversary of the Big Freeze event in June and Coles’ seventh year of fundraising for the leading Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charity in Australia – a partnership which has already netted more than $30 million towards MND research and care.

The special 10-year anniversary Big Freeze Beanie is on sale now at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online for $25 until June 21, and the iconic Beanies will also make their debut in over 280 Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars stores in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.

In another first for the campaign, Coles will sell kids’ Beanies for $20 in Victoria and Tasmania, while Big Freeze Socks will be stocked in Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. All proceeds from Big Freeze 10 Beanies and Socks will be passed onto FightMND to fund cutting-edge MND research to find effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure, as well as care support initiatives for Australians living with MND.

The Big Freeze Beanies have become a symbol of support for those who are living with the disease, including FightMND co-founder and AFL great Neale Daniher AO, who was diagnosed with MND in 2013.

“This is a milestone year in our fight against MND. Coles and their customers have been an enormous part of our journey – but the fight is not over yet, and there is still so much more to do,” he said.

“By pulling on your Beanie or Socks for Big Freeze 10 you are doing your bit, and once again this year your actions will speak louder than words – So don’t say. DO!…. and join me as we go again in this fight to beat the Beast that is MND”.

In addition to purchasing a Beanie, customers can support FightMND by buying a Coles brand Fresh Australian Pork product, with 10 cents from every pack sold at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online going to the cause. Plus, there will be a double donation of 20 cents on three award-winning sow stall-free cuts – Coles Australian Pork Shoulder Roast Boneless, Coles Australian Pork Loin Chops Large Tray and Coles Australian Pork 3 Star Mince 500g. The double donation of 20 cents will also apply for the first time on two additional Coles brand pork products – Coles Entertaining Pork Sausage Rolls 550g and Coles Made Easy Slow Cooked Pork Ribs with BBQ Sauce 650g.

Australian Pork Limited CEO Margo Andrae said APL was excited to be partnering with Coles for the seventh year to support FightMND.

“The Australian pork industry works very hard to get pork on the forks of Aussie families across the country. We also care incredibly about our people and our community. The success of the initiative between Coles, FightMND and Aussie pork farmers is testament to this mateship, and helping to fight the beast that is MND,” she said.

Coles Chief Commercial Officer Anna Croft said the Big Freeze campaign has become Coles’ single biggest community fundraiser every year.

“The FightMND cause is close to the hearts of many of our customers and team members across Australia and is an important way for Coles to support the health of Australians,” she said.

“We love seeing our customers wearing their Big Freeze Beanie in our stores while they do their shopping in the colder months and our team members’ enthusiasm for getting involved in the campaign with running their own Big Freeze events like ice bucket challenges in stores or with their local sports clubs.”

“Coles’ partnership with FightMND started from a unique collaboration with our Aussie pork farmers which has grown with every Big Freeze campaign. We’re also excited to have other suppliers like Peters Ice Cream, Sunpork, Cadbury and Asahi Beverages offer their support this year.”

Peters Ice Cream has launched an exclusive Big Freeze10 Peters Icy Pole Blue Lemonade 8-pack for the campaign and together with Coles will donate $1 from each product sold at Coles supermarkets (excluding Coles Local) or Coles Online to FightMND to a maximum of $150,000, while Coles and Mondelez have donated $1 for every specially marked Cadbury Large Block, Milk Chocolate 360g produced to a maximum of $500,000.

Asahi Beverages will also donate 10 cents when customers purchase any Solo or Pepsi Max 1.25L bottles or any Bubly Sparkling Water 8-pack cans sold at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online and Coles Liquor has expanded their support for FightMND through initiatives like Beanie sales in selected stores and by providing an opportunity for customers to donate in all Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market and Vintage Cellars stores nationally from Monday 3 June to Sunday 16 June.