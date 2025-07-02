European Programmatic Media Service Cognitive AI Launches In APAC

Cognitive AI, a European programmatic media service, continues its global expansion after it announced the opening of its new office in Singapore. The Italian tech and media company has appointed Rohan Lightfoot to lead its operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Cognitive AI will offer APAC an innovative approach to digital media, combining the power of its proprietary Persistent ID with artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver deep, actionable consumer insights for programmatic campaigns.

The company’s cookieless, long-term tracking system gathers insights, which are processed through AI to gain a hyper-detailed understanding of audience buying patterns and mental habits.

Cognitive AI provides powerful frameworks for mapping consumer journeys in real time. The integration of Cognitive tools into the world’s leading DSPs and SSPs make this deep level of customer insight available and actionable at scale.

“I’m thrilled to be leading the launch of Cognitive AI in APAC,” commented Lightfoot on his appointment. “Brands and agencies across the region are investing more of their marketing dollars programmatically and it’s really important that they work with best in class players in the field.

“We recently undertook market research with clients, agencies and independents in the region and less than 10% of the people we surveyed were very confident that their programmatic media was optimised effectively. At the same time more than 80 per cent of the survey said that they’d be willing to test alternatives.

“It’s the perfect time for Cognitive AI to launch in Asia Pacific and I’m looking forward to helping brands and businesses across the region grow faster as they embrace a programmatic future.”

“The APAC market stands out as a centre of excellence in the digital marketing landscape, and Cognitive is entering this space by bringing its strong innovative capabilities in targeting and media optimization within programmatic advertising,” added Francesca Grilli, Cognitive AI managing director.

“Our solutions have proven to be valuable for advertisers across Europe and South America, and we are confident they will empower brands in the region to thrive and achieve outstanding results.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey alongside Rohan, a highly respected professional with deep experience in the market.”