TRP Revs Up ‘Samsonite Vs The Drag Car’ Campaign For Luggage Brand

TRP has launched the latest chapter in Samsonite’s ‘Seriously Tough’ campaign in a new 30-second spot, ‘Samsonite vs The Drag Car’.

Filmed at Melbourne’s = Calder Park Raceway, the spot opens with a Samsonite case chained to the back of a drag car, moments from takeoff. The suitcase skids, scrapes, and slams across the tarmac, taking every hit.

“We take every opportunity to stay true to the Samsonite brand while embracing innovation at every turn. Currently in the 4th series, the Samsonite VS Series has once again set a new benchmark—showcasing the undisputable strength and durability of our products. Made to the highest industry standard in our purpose-built European facilities, the C-Lite and Proxis collections are crafted from innovative Curv and Roxkin materials where the product USPs speak for themselves,” John Mavroudis, general manager at Samsonite said.

“Working with TRP, we bring our wildest product demonstration ideas to life with memorable impact—proving once again why Samsonite is the global leader in travel. Buckle up!” Mavroudis added.

“Our job isn’t just to make ads. It’s to build memory structures that influence tomorrow’s buying decisions. And the data is clear: dull ads are death to ROI. If your work isn’t getting noticed, it isn’t working. That’s why we continually focus on finding fresh ways to reinforce brand truth with energy, tension, and stopping power for Samsonite, and never letting the work go unnoticed,” Kyle Ross, head of strategy at TRP said.

This marks the third in a series of new creative for Samsonite, each part of the ‘Seriously Tough’ positioning.

‘Samsonite vs The Drag Car’ launches across Netflix, digital video, social, OOH and point-of-sale, targeting new customers and category shoppers in high-traffic retail environments.

