Sexual Health & Wellness Company Moments Appoints Christina Zafirov As Brand & Marketing Manager

Australian founded sexual health and wellness company Moments, has appointed senior marketing executive Christina Zafirov as its brand and marketing manager.

In her new role, Christina will lead the end-to-end marketing strategy with a focus on brand, performance marketing, content innovation and community engagement.

Christina has over 15 years of extensive industry experience in Direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing, eCommerce and digital content, holding senior marketing positions in leading Australian lifestyle and fashion brands, including Forever New and The Just Group.

In her role at MYER, as senior digital content manager, Christina oversaw the digital content strategy for myer.com.au with a focus on driving customer retention.

“Christina brings with her to the role a wealth of experience in building high-growth marketing teams across a number of very established and recognisable retail and lifestyle brands. Her drive, leadership and skillset will no doubt help solidify our position as a leading Australian sexual health and wellness company,” said Nikhil Daftary, founder of Moments.

“For too long, the sexual wellness industry has catered to men, leaving women sidelined or shamed and Moments is here to change that. Moments is flipping the script, empowering women to lead the conversation about their sexual health needs,” commented Zafirov on what drew her to the position of brand and marketing manager.

Earlier this year, the brand unveiled a new visual identity including a logo, website and packaging to reflect the playful, confident and inclusive spirit of Moments.

Moments was founded in Melbourne in 2017. As a brand it has three core values: health, empowerment and play. It produces and sells premium latex, vegan and safe quality condoms and pleasure toys.