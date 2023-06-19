Seven Launches Campaign For The Voice Featuring Jason Derulo

Seven Creative has launched a new campaign for the 2023 season of The Voice.

The campaign takes The Voice back to its core element that makes this show different – the adrenaline rush of the blind auditions and the iconic spinning red chairs.

The new ad was first broadcast last night during Supercars and Dancing With The Stars and will be supported by digial, print and out of home in the coming weeks. Its also an introduction to new coach Jason Derulo.

Built under the idea that the world stops for The Voice, the TVC highlights the cultural impact of The Voice in turning the heads of millions of Australians with powerful singers auditioning to impress coaches Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora and Guy Sebastian and Jason Derulo.

Seven creative director, Graham Donald, said: “We made the scale of this bigger than any The Voice campaign we’ve done before to show how an amazing voice can unite Australia and stop us in our tracks.

“We had great fun shifting from a more traditional promo to developing a true creative platform.”

Seven West media chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins, said: “This epic campaign from Seven Creative is a special collaboration with renowned agency Emotive – whose digital, print and out-of-home will launch in the coming weeks.

“We are on a journey as a brand to ensure that we start to develop advertising that can stand up to the best advertising that others place on our platform,” she said.

Credits:

Seven Creative

Emotive