Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Storms Into Thursday MAFS Void
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was a win for Seven‘s The Chase last night which was the entertainment show with the highest amount of reach.

The total reach for the quiz show was 1,282,000, with a total audience number of 618,000.

Nine’s Hospital show Emergency was the show with the second highest reach. Emergency had a reach of 1, 191,000 and an audience number of 531,000.

Nine’s new quiz show Tipping Point continued to gain numbers with an audience reach of 1,093,000 and 558,000 people watching the show.

Seven’s The Front Bar had a reach of 1,073,000 and Home and Away had a reach of 1,061,000.

ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation had a total reach of 997,000 and Network 10‘s Gogglebox Australia had a reach of 981,000.

RankNetworkNetworkTotal TV National
Reach		Total TV National Average AudienceBVOD National
Average Audience
1SEVEN NEWSSeven2,014,0001,271,00043,000
29NEWSNine1,681,0001,003,00062,000
3RBTNine1,508,000703,00037,000
4A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,348,000885,00053,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,282,000618,00020,000
6EMERGENCYNine1,191,000531,00027,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC1,096,000806,00029,000
8TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,093,00055800029,000
97.30-EVABC1,090,000669,00023,000
10THE FRONT BARSeven1,073,000424,00017,000
11HOME AND AWAYSeven1,061,000755,00075,000
12HOME AND AWAY – LATESeven1,003,000690,00064,000
13GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EVABC997,000562,00033,000
14GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA10981,00053800016,000
15THE DOG HOUSE AUSTRALIA10955,000422,00013,000
16SUNRISESeven923,000388,00023,000
17TODAYNine830,000323,00029,000
18RPA -ENCORENine785,000406,00017,000
199NEWS AFTERNOONNine763,000382,00018,000
20SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven722,000364,00010,000
21NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC715,000264,00014,000
22THE PROJECT10700,000314,00010,000
2310 NEWS FIRST10684,000333,00010,000
24TIPPING POINT UKNine658,000387,00013,000
25MARTIN CLONES. ISLANDS OF AMERICA-EVABC638,000376,0009,000
26THE LATEST SEVEN NEWSSeven598,000310,00010,000
27THE MORNING SHOWSeven584,000237,00014,000
28HARD QUIZ S7 RPTABC566000269,0008,000
29ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AMABC527,00097,0007,000
30M- INDEPENDENCE DAY-PMSeven525,000103,0003,000

More TV Ratings:




