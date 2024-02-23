Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Storms Into Thursday MAFS Void

It was a win for Seven‘s The Chase last night which was the entertainment show with the highest amount of reach.

The total reach for the quiz show was 1,282,000, with a total audience number of 618,000.

Nine’s Hospital show Emergency was the show with the second highest reach. Emergency had a reach of 1, 191,000 and an audience number of 531,000.

Nine’s new quiz show Tipping Point continued to gain numbers with an audience reach of 1,093,000 and 558,000 people watching the show.

Seven’s The Front Bar had a reach of 1,073,000 and Home and Away had a reach of 1,061,000.

ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation had a total reach of 997,000 and Network 10‘s Gogglebox Australia had a reach of 981,000.

Average Audience 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,014,000 1,271,000 43,000 2 9NEWS Nine 1,681,000 1,003,000 62,000 3 RBT Nine 1,508,000 703,000 37,000 4 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,348,000 885,000 53,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,282,000 618,000 20,000 6 EMERGENCY Nine 1,191,000 531,000 27,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,096,000 806,000 29,000 8 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,093,000 558000 29,000 9 7.30-EV ABC 1,090,000 669,000 23,000 10 THE FRONT BAR Seven 1,073,000 424,000 17,000 11 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,061,000 755,000 75,000 12 HOME AND AWAY – LATE Seven 1,003,000 690,000 64,000 13 GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EV ABC 997,000 562,000 33,000 14 GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA 10 981,000 538000 16,000 15 THE DOG HOUSE AUSTRALIA 10 955,000 422,000 13,000 16 SUNRISE Seven 923,000 388,000 23,000 17 TODAY Nine 830,000 323,000 29,000 18 RPA -ENCORE Nine 785,000 406,000 17,000 19 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 763,000 382,000 18,000 20 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 722,000 364,000 10,000 21 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 715,000 264,000 14,000 22 THE PROJECT 10 700,000 314,000 10,000 23 10 NEWS FIRST 10 684,000 333,000 10,000 24 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 658,000 387,000 13,000 25 MARTIN CLONES. ISLANDS OF AMERICA-EV ABC 638,000 376,000 9,000 26 THE LATEST SEVEN NEWS Seven 598,000 310,000 10,000 27 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 584,000 237,000 14,000 28 HARD QUIZ S7 RPT ABC 566000 269,000 8,000 29 ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM ABC 527,000 97,000 7,000 30 M- INDEPENDENCE DAY-PM Seven 525,000 103,000 3,000

