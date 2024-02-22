Wednesday TV Ratings: Backlash After MAFS Groom Offers To SELL His Wife

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was an explosive dinner party on Nine’s Married At First Sight last night as one groom faced the music for saying the other men on the show could sleep with his wife as he didn’t find her attractive.

Groom Jack Dunkley, who previously described himself as an ‘alpha-male’ insisted that the comments made to other men at the gym about his wife Tori were just “banter” and shouldn’t have been shared with the wider group.

Dunkley had made the comments to fellow groom Jono, who then shared the words with his wife Lauren.

In classic MAFS style, Lauren then shared the words with everyone when she called Jack out at last night’s dinner party.

Jack didn’t take well to being put into a corner, angrily telling Jono to “put a muzzle” on his wife.

Needless to say, this didn’t go down well with the rest of the table…..

The show pulled in a reach of 2,590,000 people last night, putting it firmly at the top of the leaderboard.

It was followed by Seven News with a reach of 1,972,000 and 9News with a reach of 1,795,000.

Nine’s A Current Affair pulled in a reach of 1,586,000 and The 1% Club on Seven had 1,520,000.

Nine’s Under Investigation had a reach of 1,360,000.

RankDescriptionNetworkTotal TV National
Reach		Total TV National Average AudienceBVOD National
Average Audience
1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WEDNine2,590,0001,529,000333,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven1,972,0001,221,00044,000
39NEWSNine1,795,0001,020,00063,000
4A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,586,0001,007,00074,000
5THE 1% CLUBSeven1,520,000848,00033,000
6UNDER INVESTIGATIONNine1,360,000558,00066,000
7MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICESeven1,280,000619,00050,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,209,000569,00020,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven1,198,000760,00081,000
10TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,105,000580,00029,000
117.30-EVABC1,086,000655,00022,000
12ABC NEWS-EVABC1,079,000807,00027,000
13SUNRISESeven947,000374,00023,000
14THE WEEKLY WITH CHARLIE PICKERING-EVABC871,000606,00025,000
15HARD QUIZ S9-EVABC869,000677,00026,000
16MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – EP.2Seven835,000569,00026,000
17TODAYNine825,000334,00030,000
18NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC746,000249,00014,000
199NEWS AFTERNOONNine738,000572,00017,000
2010 NEWS FIRST10687,000510,0009,000
21THE PROJECT10679,000278,00010,000
22AMBULANCE AUSTRALIA10660,000270,00011,000
23SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven621,000299,00010,000
24TIPPING POINT UKNine609,000367,00013,000
25THE MORNING SHOWSeven593,000211,00013,000
26MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE -ENCORENine586,000234,0007,000
279NEWS LATENine575,000305,00034,000
28ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AMABC563,00099,0008,000
29MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – DAY (R)Seven539,000187,0004,000
30THIS IS GOING TO HURT-EVABC535,000259,0009,000

More TV Ratings:




MAFS Nine

