Wednesday TV Ratings: Backlash After MAFS Groom Offers To SELL His Wife

It was an explosive dinner party on Nine’s Married At First Sight last night as one groom faced the music for saying the other men on the show could sleep with his wife as he didn’t find her attractive.

Groom Jack Dunkley, who previously described himself as an ‘alpha-male’ insisted that the comments made to other men at the gym about his wife Tori were just “banter” and shouldn’t have been shared with the wider group.

Dunkley had made the comments to fellow groom Jono, who then shared the words with his wife Lauren.

In classic MAFS style, Lauren then shared the words with everyone when she called Jack out at last night’s dinner party.

Jack didn’t take well to being put into a corner, angrily telling Jono to “put a muzzle” on his wife.

Needless to say, this didn’t go down well with the rest of the table…..

The show pulled in a reach of 2,590,000 people last night, putting it firmly at the top of the leaderboard.

It was followed by Seven News with a reach of 1,972,000 and 9News with a reach of 1,795,000.

Nine’s A Current Affair pulled in a reach of 1,586,000 and The 1% Club on Seven had 1,520,000.

Nine’s Under Investigation had a reach of 1,360,000.

Average Audience 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine 2,590,000 1,529,000 333,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven 1,972,000 1,221,000 44,000 3 9NEWS Nine 1,795,000 1,020,000 63,000 4 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,586,000 1,007,000 74,000 5 THE 1% CLUB Seven 1,520,000 848,000 33,000 6 UNDER INVESTIGATION Nine 1,360,000 558,000 66,000 7 MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE Seven 1,280,000 619,000 50,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,209,000 569,000 20,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,198,000 760,000 81,000 10 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,105,000 580,000 29,000 11 7.30-EV ABC 1,086,000 655,000 22,000 12 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,079,000 807,000 27,000 13 SUNRISE Seven 947,000 374,000 23,000 14 THE WEEKLY WITH CHARLIE PICKERING-EV ABC 871,000 606,000 25,000 15 HARD QUIZ S9-EV ABC 869,000 677,000 26,000 16 MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – EP.2 Seven 835,000 569,000 26,000 17 TODAY Nine 825,000 334,000 30,000 18 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 746,000 249,000 14,000 19 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 738,000 572,000 17,000 20 10 NEWS FIRST 10 687,000 510,000 9,000 21 THE PROJECT 10 679,000 278,000 10,000 22 AMBULANCE AUSTRALIA 10 660,000 270,000 11,000 23 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 621,000 299,000 10,000 24 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 609,000 367,000 13,000 25 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 593,000 211,000 13,000 26 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE -ENCORE Nine 586,000 234,000 7,000 27 9NEWS LATE Nine 575,000 305,000 34,000 28 ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM ABC 563,000 99,000 8,000 29 MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – DAY (R) Seven 539,000 187,000 4,000 30 THIS IS GOING TO HURT-EV ABC 535,000 259,000 9,000

