Wednesday TV Ratings: Backlash After MAFS Groom Offers To SELL His Wife
It was an explosive dinner party on Nine’s Married At First Sight last night as one groom faced the music for saying the other men on the show could sleep with his wife as he didn’t find her attractive.
Groom Jack Dunkley, who previously described himself as an ‘alpha-male’ insisted that the comments made to other men at the gym about his wife Tori were just “banter” and shouldn’t have been shared with the wider group.
Dunkley had made the comments to fellow groom Jono, who then shared the words with his wife Lauren.
In classic MAFS style, Lauren then shared the words with everyone when she called Jack out at last night’s dinner party.
Jack didn’t take well to being put into a corner, angrily telling Jono to “put a muzzle” on his wife.
Needless to say, this didn’t go down well with the rest of the table…..
The show pulled in a reach of 2,590,000 people last night, putting it firmly at the top of the leaderboard.
It was followed by Seven News with a reach of 1,972,000 and 9News with a reach of 1,795,000.
Nine’s A Current Affair pulled in a reach of 1,586,000 and The 1% Club on Seven had 1,520,000.
Nine’s Under Investigation had a reach of 1,360,000.
|Rank
|Description
|Network
|Total TV National
Reach
|Total TV National Average Audience
|BVOD National
Average Audience
|1
|MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED
|Nine
|2,590,000
|1,529,000
|333,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven
|1,972,000
|1,221,000
|44,000
|3
|9NEWS
|Nine
|1,795,000
|1,020,000
|63,000
|4
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine
|1,586,000
|1,007,000
|74,000
|5
|THE 1% CLUB
|Seven
|1,520,000
|848,000
|33,000
|6
|UNDER INVESTIGATION
|Nine
|1,360,000
|558,000
|66,000
|7
|MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE
|Seven
|1,280,000
|619,000
|50,000
|8
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven
|1,209,000
|569,000
|20,000
|9
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven
|1,198,000
|760,000
|81,000
|10
|TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA
|Nine
|1,105,000
|580,000
|29,000
|11
|7.30-EV
|ABC
|1,086,000
|655,000
|22,000
|12
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC
|1,079,000
|807,000
|27,000
|13
|SUNRISE
|Seven
|947,000
|374,000
|23,000
|14
|THE WEEKLY WITH CHARLIE PICKERING-EV
|ABC
|871,000
|606,000
|25,000
|15
|HARD QUIZ S9-EV
|ABC
|869,000
|677,000
|26,000
|16
|MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – EP.2
|Seven
|835,000
|569,000
|26,000
|17
|TODAY
|Nine
|825,000
|334,000
|30,000
|18
|NEWS BREAKFAST-AM
|ABC
|746,000
|249,000
|14,000
|19
|9NEWS AFTERNOON
|Nine
|738,000
|572,000
|17,000
|20
|10 NEWS FIRST
|10
|687,000
|510,000
|9,000
|21
|THE PROJECT
|10
|679,000
|278,000
|10,000
|22
|AMBULANCE AUSTRALIA
|10
|660,000
|270,000
|11,000
|23
|SEVEN NEWS AT 4
|Seven
|621,000
|299,000
|10,000
|24
|TIPPING POINT UK
|Nine
|609,000
|367,000
|13,000
|25
|THE MORNING SHOW
|Seven
|593,000
|211,000
|13,000
|26
|MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE -ENCORE
|Nine
|586,000
|234,000
|7,000
|27
|9NEWS LATE
|Nine
|575,000
|305,000
|34,000
|28
|ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM
|ABC
|563,000
|99,000
|8,000
|29
|MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE – DAY (R)
|Seven
|539,000
|187,000
|4,000
|30
|THIS IS GOING TO HURT-EV
|ABC
|535,000
|259,000
|9,000
More TV Ratings:
