Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

Sofia Geraghty
It was not the first time Kyle Sandilands has shocked an audience, and we doubt it will be the last. Yesterday the audience members watching Seven’s Australian Idol got the shock of their life when Sandilands did an unexpected nice deed.

Fan favourite Tyler’s performance fell a little flat with the singer notably out of time with the song he was singing.

“It felt like you got swallowed up by it all,” Sandilands said to Tyler.

“How are you gonna repair that?”

“I think it’s just, um, it’s a very new situation,” Tyler said in response to Sandilands.

“This is all so new, using in-ears (earpieces), playing in front of judges and in front of a massive crowd”, he added which is quite fair. “Every performance I do, I’m slowly getting used to it.”

“Unfortunately, at the end of tonight, we’ve gotta decide who stays and who goes,” Sandilands said. “And it looks like you’re going, unless … I give you a FAST PASS!” he yelled, garnering cheers from Tyler’s family in the audience.

The show had a reach of 1,565,000 with total viewers standing at 806,000.

Taking the top spot was Nine’s Married At First Sight with a reach of 2,409,000 and a total audience of 1,371,000.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor had a reach of 1,022,000 and an audience of 522,000.

DescriptionNetworkTotal TV National
Reach		Total TV National Average AudienceBVOD National
Average Audience
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUENine2,409,0001,371,000278,000
SEVEN NEWSSeven2,064,0001,289,00048,000
9NEWSNine1,769,0001,015,00065,000
A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,700,0001,036,00075,000
AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUESeven1,565,000806,00062,000
THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEENine1,487,000636,00057,000
THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,268,000601,00021,000
ABC NEWS-EVABC1,193,000885,00029,000
HOME AND AWAYSeven1,192,000752,00083,000
TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,175,000577,00029,000
7.30-EVABC1,121,000654,00024,000
AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES101,022,000522,00070,000
SUNRISESeven972,000393,00023,000
THE PROJECT10821,000338,00013,000
RAMSAY’S KITCHEN NIGHTMARES USASeven808,000354,00019,000
BACK ROADS S10-EVABC803,000556,00022,000
TODAYNine794,000322,00030,000
9NEWS AFTERNOONNine760,000366,00017,000
NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC744,000258,00014,000
9NEWS LATENine683,000312,00029,000
SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven631,000310,00010,000
NCIS RPT10630,000141,0007,000
BETTER DATE THAN NEVER-EVABC630,000337,00017,000
TIPPING POINT UKNine618,000360,00013,000
10 NEWS FIRST10602,000290,00010,000
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON -ENCORENine601,000211,0007,000
EARTH-EVABC574,000245,0006,000
HARD QUIZ S7 RPTABC569,000309,0008,000
SUNRISE -EARLYSeven526,000250,00015,000
THE MORNING SHOWSeven521,000195,00014,000

 

LEAD IMAGE: 7News

