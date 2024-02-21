Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

It was not the first time Kyle Sandilands has shocked an audience, and we doubt it will be the last. Yesterday the audience members watching Seven’s Australian Idol got the shock of their life when Sandilands did an unexpected nice deed.

Fan favourite Tyler’s performance fell a little flat with the singer notably out of time with the song he was singing.

“It felt like you got swallowed up by it all,” Sandilands said to Tyler.

“How are you gonna repair that?”

“I think it’s just, um, it’s a very new situation,” Tyler said in response to Sandilands.

“This is all so new, using in-ears (earpieces), playing in front of judges and in front of a massive crowd”, he added which is quite fair. “Every performance I do, I’m slowly getting used to it.”

“Unfortunately, at the end of tonight, we’ve gotta decide who stays and who goes,” Sandilands said. “And it looks like you’re going, unless … I give you a FAST PASS!” he yelled, garnering cheers from Tyler’s family in the audience.

The show had a reach of 1,565,000 with total viewers standing at 806,000.

Taking the top spot was Nine’s Married At First Sight with a reach of 2,409,000 and a total audience of 1,371,000.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor had a reach of 1,022,000 and an audience of 522,000.

Description Network Total TV National

Reach Total TV National Average Audience BVOD National

Average Audience MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 885,000 29,000 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,192,000 752,000 83,000 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,175,000 577,000 29,000 7.30-EV ABC 1,121,000 654,000 24,000 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES 10 1,022,000 522,000 70,000 SUNRISE Seven 972,000 393,000 23,000 THE PROJECT 10 821,000 338,000 13,000 RAMSAY’S KITCHEN NIGHTMARES USA Seven 808,000 354,000 19,000 BACK ROADS S10-EV ABC 803,000 556,000 22,000 TODAY Nine 794,000 322,000 30,000 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 760,000 366,000 17,000 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 744,000 258,000 14,000 9NEWS LATE Nine 683,000 312,000 29,000 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 631,000 310,000 10,000 NCIS RPT 10 630,000 141,000 7,000 BETTER DATE THAN NEVER-EV ABC 630,000 337,000 17,000 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 618,000 360,000 13,000 10 NEWS FIRST 10 602,000 290,000 10,000 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON -ENCORE Nine 601,000 211,000 7,000 EARTH-EV ABC 574,000 245,000 6,000 HARD QUIZ S7 RPT ABC 569,000 309,000 8,000 SUNRISE -EARLY Seven 526,000 250,000 15,000 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 521,000 195,000 14,000

LEAD IMAGE: 7News

